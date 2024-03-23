Around 380 Cybertrucks were spotted at Tesla’s Giga Texas

By

Tesla is currently ramping up the production of the Tesla Cybertruck at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with recent footage from the site showing a substantial jump in produced units.

A video shared on Thursday by drone pilot and Giga Texas observer Brad Sloan appears to show over 380 Cybertruck units at the plant, a steady increase from footage just over a week ago showing around 300 units. The video, which is aptly titled “Overflowing with Cybertrucks,” shows the eastern charging and inspection lot filled with the electric pickups, along with others scattered around the outbound lot and in several other spots around the facility, as can be seen in the photos below.

This is the largest number of Cybertrucks spotted at the facility yet since initial production units were delivered in late November. In the days leading up to the Giga Texas delivery event, held on November 30, people were blown away by there being 25 Cybertrucks spotted at Giga Texas, with the ramp-up in the meantime being gradual but steady.

You can watch the full video from Brad Sloan here on YouTube.

Just over a month ago, around 100 Cybertrucks were seen at the plant, and Tesla has said it expects to take 12-18 months total to reach volume production. CEO Elon Musk said in an interview in October that Tesla would be targeting around 200,000 Cybertrucks per year with volume production at first, or nearly 4,000 units per week. If things go well, Tesla could boost that number to 250,000 in future years, though Musk has been quick to highlight the long road to volume production.

The footage also comes just a few days after Tesla reached a 4680 battery cell milestone of producing roughly 1,000 Cybertrucks’ worth of cells in a single week. It also comes as the first batches of Cybertruck deliveries have been going out to owners over the past few months, and after Musk said during Tesla’s Q4 earnings call that the automaker expects to sell out of its 2024 builds of the pickup.

