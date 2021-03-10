Boring Company’s ‘Not-a-Flamethrower’ seized in UK drug bust

Members of the London Police Service (LPS) Gang Unit, assisted by some members from the Emergency Response Unit, found a Boring Company Not-a-Flamethrower while executing a search warrant in the UK.

The Boring Company (TBC) device was listed as a flamethrower among the seized items, which included a .22 calibre rifle, a “prohibited” knife, 910 grams of cocaine, and 7 kilograms of Phenacetin. Justin Tyrone Faraj, 31, and Natalia Ramirez, 32, were jointly charged with Criminal Code, and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act offenses after the search.

The offenses included unauthorized “possession of a prohibited device or ammunition” and possession of a “firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license.”

LONDON, ON (March 9, 2021) – On March 5, 2021, members of our LPS Street Gang Unit, with the assistance of members of our Emergency Response Unit, executed search warrants at addresses in the 600-block of Fieldgate Circle and the 300-block of Marconi Gate. https://t.co/TVQKLJxMUR pic.twitter.com/jCTcOyPPfJ — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 9, 2021

The London Police Service shared its report on the investigation via Twitter. A few people wondered if it was legal to own The Boring Company’s Not-a-Flamethrower. According to the UK government’s 2016 Firearms licensing law guide, flamethrowers are prohibited in the country.

However, TBC’s device is objectively not a flamethrower, even though it may appear to function as one. In the case of Faraj and Ramirez, the device was mistakenly listed as a flamethrower.

The Boring Company’s Not-a-Flamethrower seems to be in a gray area under the law, especially considering how much it is often mistaken for an actual flamethrower. The differences to an actual flamethrower are more apparent when TBC’s device is in use. The Boring Company Not-a-Flamethrower has been called a glorified lighter in the past because of how tame it is compared to an actual flamethrower.

Teslarati contacted the LPS to get clarification on the seized item and received no comment as of writing.

Watch the video below to see The Boring Company’s Not-a-Flamethrower and how it compares to actual flamethrowers.

