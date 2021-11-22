Ford rep tells Mach-E buyer to get Model 3 instead over market adjustment concerns

By

It appears that Ford dealerships’ “market adjustments” on the Mustang Mach-E are ironically ushering in more sales for other electric vehicle makers like Tesla. As shared recently by members of the EV community, the buying experience for Ford’s well-reviewed all-electric crossover could become so challenging at times; it eventually becomes easier to order a Tesla instead.

Such a story was recently shared in the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit, with user u/OrderlyMayhem noting that he actually really wanted to get a Mustang Mach-E. As the EV enthusiast looked around for the all-electric crossover, however, it became evident that Ford dealerships would not accept pre-orders of the vehicle without adding a markup. This was something that the EV buyer did not want to do, so he opted to send a message to a Ford executive, asking for help.

Fortunately, a Ford executive did respond to the EV buyer. However, the exec reportedly stated that there was little Ford could do to prevent dealerships from putting in additional markups to the Mustang Mach-E’s MSRP. It was then that the Ford executive reportedly did something unique: he admitted that it would probably be better if the EV buyer just pre-order a Tesla, which is sold at MSRP, instead. This, ultimately, resulted in the would-be Mach-E buyer getting a Model 3.

Interestingly enough, the story of the Mustang Mach-E turned Model 3 buyer does not seem to be unique at all. In the comments section of the Reddit post, other electric vehicle enthusiasts shared similar experiences. Another member of the subreddit who goes by the username u/veseensomethings82 noted that he was also heavily considering a Mustang Mach-E, but a Ford dealership’s $6-9k market adjustment resulted in him ordering a Tesla Model 3 Long Range instead.

What is quite unfortunate about this scenario is that despite Ford dealerships practically hobbling the sales of the all-electric SUV, the demand for the Mach-E is actually really strong. The vehicle is well-reviewed, and motoring outlets such as Edmunds have even positively compared it to best-selling electric cars like the Tesla Model Y in terms of design and quality. Its starting price also makes it one of the most legitimate Tesla alternatives in the market today.

Market adjustments seem to have become the bane for Mach-E buyers. Last month alone, a market adjustment of $20,000 for a Mustang Mach-E GT made the rounds on social media. Such an adjustment shocked many, as it brought the all-electric crossover’s price to nearly $90,000. In spite of this, the Mach-E is still selling fairly well, with Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine stating on Twitter that the vehicle’s sales expanded 9.2% in September 2021.

