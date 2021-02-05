Tesla is paying its Palo Alto HQ employees who bike to work over parking lot issues

Tesla’s Palo Alto headquarters is experiencing a unique problem. It currently has about 6,000 employees at the site, but only enough parking spaces for 4,500 workers. This means that on a normal workday, practically every foot of the headquarters’ parking area is covered with vehicles, thanks to a good number of employees having no parking spot.

According to CBS technology analyst Larry Magid, this problem is quite ironic considering that the company itself is in the business of making cars. It does, however, highlight Tesla’s runaway growth, fueled in part by the company’s efforts to ramp the production of more ambitious vehicles like the Model Y, a crossover designed for family use.

“From a business standpoint, the worst problem you could have is not having enough money to even hire employees. So obviously, they’re well-capitalized. They’ve got an ambitious program this year to build their lower-cost model. And they need a lot of people both in the manufacturing and the business side to make that happen,” Magid said.

A Tesla spokesperson issued a comment about the Palo Alto headquarters’ parking lot issues, stating that the electric car maker is looking to fix the problem. According to the spokesperson, Tesla is currently urging the site’s employees to use public transportation. The company is also running its own private shuttles. Most interestingly, Tesla has also started paying its workers to ride their bikes to work.

Its incentive for bike riders aside, the Tesla spokesperson did note that the parking issues in the Palo Alto site are fairly unique to the location, at least for now. In the Fremont Factory, for example, there are fewer parking problems since workers are spread across three varying shifts. Magid, for his part, mused that ultimately, Tesla’s own projects such as its Full Self-Driving suite and Robotaxi Network could be the solution for the Palo Alto site’s parking problems.

“Ultimately, Tesla may solve this problem on their own. If they ever come out with self-driving cars, they can drop people off and go park themselves or pick someone else up,” he said.

Watch CBS’ feature on Tesla’s Palo Alto headquarters in the video below.

