Tesla (TSLA) investors need a 420 break, don’t be so eager to jump right back in

Amid Tesla’s recent stock market gains, nearly doubling its market cap in 1 month and turning notable bears to bulls, there’s a good reason to take pause and hold back on temptations to buy TSLA despite any big drops. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a true believer in the long-term growth of Tesla; heck, I’m a Model 3 owner, and I have seen the global disruption and havoc this, once tiny, Silicon Valley startup has wreaked on the auto industry, but as an investor in high-growth companies, I know that each momentum-driven big swing up can be bedfellow to a wild overnight swing down.

Buying at the right time is critical, and below is why it may not be the right time to load up on TSLA.

Coronavirus virus concerns

Concern over the coronavirus has the Tesla Shanghai factory temporarily closed and thus creating uncertainty. Uncertainty can be an investor’s worst nightmare, spawning the rise of the derivatives market (a whole other ball of wax that I won’t dive into today), and with Tesla’s Shanghai factory halting operations, albeit temporary, the forecast for locally-produced Model 3 and ongoing projects related to the Model Y will take a hit, by proxy. China is the future growth market for the company, and this can cool the stock much further, as investors weigh the impact such news may have on Tesla stock. Tesla was planning to produce over 1,500 vehicles per week in its Shanghai facility for the month of February. Though a relatively small number by comparison to its global production, the shutdown will damper Q1 2020 earnings and potentially set the stage for analyst warnings or even downgrades.

It is not difficult to fathom that softer sales will scare investors. Even though this is a non-event in the grand scheme of things, Wall Street overreacts, and with weaker quarterly sales, investors may get uneasy.

Profit Taking- The real sell-off catalyst

Meteoric stock advances in such a short time frame seduce investors to take profits. There is nothing new on Wall Street, even a stock doubling in a month, although this doesn’t happen often. Patterns repeat themselves. For example, high definition camera company GoPro, Canadian marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corporation and the controversial digital currency Bitcoin to list a few, saw their stock prices double, triple, and even quadrupled in just a few months but only to see them evaporate just as fast.

These stocks all hit a peak and top out when the majority of investors begin to take profits. Tuesday, February 4th, and Wednesday, February 5th, investors began taking large profits from TSLA, and the market couldn’t handle it, so it fell as much as 28% from its all-time high of $968.

TSLA compared to Canopy Growth Corporation(TSX: WEED)

The recent rise of TSLA stock is deja vu of the 2016 bull rally of Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)-listed marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED). Before your mind wanders and attempts to draw parallels to me as a smoker, let it be known that I don’t smoke.

I chose to compare TSLA with WEED because these two companies’ stock performance during their most significant bull runs are very similar. The reason being is because they are very public-facing, mainly in the news, and retail-investor driven. Highlighted are essential buy/sell signals when trading stocks. The purple box is a bullish buy signal area; the gold box is a bearish sell signal. The blue box highlights the volume of shares traded, and when the volume is the highest it has ever been after a stock rallied as much as TSLA has, it is a signal to sell.

Learning from the past helps investors know when to enter and exit a stock. It’s even strange that these stocks broke out around August and parabolically ran for the same amount of time, which is roughly 18 weeks. Both have gains of approximately 400%.

As strange as it is, this happens quite a bit in the stock market, because these fancy looking charts are a historical visual representation of one thing–fear and greed. Referencing WEED; TSLA should not be bought here because it will likely fall further, due to people panicking to take profits.

There is a saying on wall street, “Never catch a falling knife.” The meaning of that saying is pretty clear—You’ll get cut and bleed.

Profit Taking fuels more Short sellers

Short selling increases as a stock falls. Just as short interest decreases as price rises, it increases as the price falls, and when coupled with production halts and profit-taking can be a recipe for more decline.

The short interest compared to TSLA stock is a great visual to confirm how price action determines market dynamics. A self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts.

$TSLA short int is $20.80bn ; 23.45mm shs shorted; 17.50% of float. Shs shorted down -2.23mm shs,-8.7%, over last 30 days as price rose +96% & down -1.13 shs,-4.6%, last week. Shorts down -$11.47bn in 2020 mark-to-market losses; -$5.63bn in February. pic.twitter.com/3ZywyY4L54 — Ihor Dusaniwsky (@ihors3) February 5, 2020

Why I remain Bullish on Tesla from the Side Lines

II. Canopy stock meteoric rise

Even though this can be a temporary top for TSLA, it doesn’t mean the “True Top” is here. Tesla is a fast-growing, innovative, and world-changing company that is just getting started. With goals to deliver over 500,000 vehicles in 2020 and new products ready to hit consumers, the company seems to have an endless runway that can potentially take it to become the trillion-dollar club.

Before you dive right back into TSLA, only because of its sudden 25% price drop from the stock’s all-time high, take a moment to pause. Looking at WEED, it fell over 50% from it’s high before making its next advancement, hitting an all-time high of close to $80. But this took an entire year, of which the stock remained 60% from its all-time high and was very uncertain times for the business.

Be patient and wait for these negative catalysts to clear and price action work it’s way into another strong upward trend.

Disclosure: I have no ownership in shares of TSLA and have no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours.