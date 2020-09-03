Tesla vandal faces charges after knifing brand new Model Y in parking lot

The owner of a brand new white Tesla Model Y is thanking Sentry Mode for helping the police apprehend a vandal who aggressively knifed the all-electric crossover while it was parked. The video, which clearly recorded the vandal’s actions from beginning to end, was utilized by the police and other parties to determine and locate the perpetrator behind the anti-Tesla attack.

Wes Johnson’s mother, who recently acquired a Tesla Model Y, parked her vehicle at the far end of her workplace’s parking lot to avoid potential door dings. About 30 minutes after the Model Y was parked, however, a Toyota Camry parked beside the all-electric crossover. As could be seen in the Sentry Mode footage from the incident, the driver of the Camry was about to commit something very strange and destructive.

Knife in hand, the Camry’s driver promptly proceeded to deliberately scratch the brand new Model Y. Sentry Mode captured footage of the entire incident from beginning to end, as well as details such as the perpetrator’s license plate number. However, when the incident was reported to the police, Johnson was advised that the Camry’s plates were likely from a different car anyway.

Fortunately, the Model Y’s Sentry Mode video revealed that the vandal actually came out of a door from a nearby building that was used by employees. Thanks to some initiative from a co-worker of Johnson’s mother, the manager of a business in the area confirmed that the perpetrator was actually his receptionist. With this determined, the police promptly arrested the vandal and took her in for questioning.

Interestingly enough, the vandal initially denied damaging the Model Y. When the police informed the perpetrator that the Model Y has cameras recording everywhere, the vandal quickly changed her story, stating that the knife attack against the Model Y was retaliation for her car being damaged the previous week. When pressed for evidence, the vandal changed her story, stating that the Johnson’s mother had taken her parking space. The police then asked if the vandal had an assigned parking space, to which she said no.

The vandal tried to change her story again after this, stating that she was angry at the Tesla Model Y since it was taking up two parking spaces. That being said, the vandal also admitted that she did not have any idea who owned the all-electric crossover. For now, a court date is pending, and Wes Johnson hopes that the vandal pays for the damages to his mother’s Model Y.

Watch the knifing incident against the Tesla Model Y in the video below.