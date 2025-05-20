Tesla Australia Exec: No regulatory barriers for FSD release

Recent comments from Tesla’s Country Director for Australia and New Zealand Thom Drew have provided an exciting update for Full Self Driving’s upcoming release in Australia. As per the executive, there is currently no regulatory barrier to FSD being rolled out to Australian roads.

Drew’s comments came on the heels of a video demonstration featuring FSD Supervised navigating Melbourne’s central business district.

Tesla FSD’s Australia Demo

Shared by the Tesla AI team’s official account on social media platform X, FSD Supervised’s demonstration in Melbourne’s central business district sparked a lot of conversations online. Electric vehicle enthusiasts on X were quite impressed with the system’s capabilities to handle the city’s busy and crowded streets. Even more were pleasantly surprised when FSD Supervised performed a smooth hook turn in its demonstration.

In a comment to News.com.au, Drew emphasized that FSD’s global expansion is a priority for Tesla. “That’s Elon’s push. We have a global engineering team that are working across markets around a lot of FSD… actively working across all our markets to roll it out,” the executive noted. FSD (Supervised) testing in Melbourne, Australia



And yes, that’s a hook turn pic.twitter.com/tjakHvRohP— Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) May 16, 2025

No Regulatory Barriers

Interestingly enough, Drew also stated that there is no regulatory barrier to FSD hitting Australia’s roads. This suggests that FSD may be released in Australia once Tesla is satisfied with the local calibration and performance of the system on the country’s inner city streets.

“There’s currently no blockers in Australia to releasing Full Self Driving Supervised, as we have in North America. It’s something our business is working on releasing. I don’t have a timeline currently for you, but it’s certainly very exciting to be able to bring that to a market that doesn’t have a regulatory blocker,” Drew stated.

Tesla’s FSD demonstrations have been quite impressive as of late, with the company also publishing a video showing the system navigating France’s Arc de Triomphe, one of Europe’s most complicated roundabouts, recently. Over in China, a Tesla Model 3 owner also used FSD to travel almost 2,485 miles from the Henan Province to the base camp of Mt. Everest.