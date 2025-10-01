Tesla celebrates more than 50,000 vehicles sold in Turkey

Tesla has achieved a notable milestone in Turkey, just three years after the company started vehicle deliveries in the country.

The feat was announced by the electric vehicle maker’s official account on social media platform X.

More than 50,000 Tesla owners

In a post, the official Tesla Europe and Middle East account noted that in just three years, there are now more than 50,000 owners in Turkey. Tesla posted a photo of its 50,000th vehicle delivery in its post, a black new Model Y unit.

The milestone reflects Tesla’s surging momentum in Turkey, which was highlighted by the company’s impressive sales figures in August 2025.

Tesla Turkey’s momentum

Tesla sold 8,730 Model Y vehicles in Turkey during August, an 86% jump compared to July. That volume represented nearly half of all EVs sold in the country for the month, cementing Tesla’s leadership in the Turkish electric vehicle market.

The sales surge placed Tesla ahead of almost every competitor, with only Renault managing higher volumes. Rival BYD was the second-best-selling EV brand in Turkey during the same period, with just 1,639 units sold.

Tesla’s growth in Turkey is boosted by the country’s tax structure. Electric cars benefit from lower Special Consumption Tax rates, which range from 25% to 170% depending on power output. This is significantly less than the 70% to 220% levied on gas-powered vehicles. EV buyers also receive exemptions from the Motor Vehicle Tax for their first ten years of ownership, and credits can provide up to $30,000 in savings.