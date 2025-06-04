Tesla customers are still being targeted by automaker with Musk rivalry

Tesla’s lineup of vehicles has expanded considerably over the last few years. At first, the company offered the Model S luxury sedan, then the Model X luxury SUV, which has the seats but not the space or the affordability that everyone is looking for.

The Model 3 and Model Y are sedan and crossover vehicles that have launched the company into the mass-market category. The Cybertruck brought out the company’s first-ever pickup design, and while it is unorthodox, it is certainly functional.

But there is one thing Tesla is missing in its lineup, and it is a vehicle type that many have waited for and want. The company currently has not announced any plans to produce it, but its fans are loud and persistent, and we’ve even nudged Tesla to consider making it.

It’s a full-size SUV.

This particular segment is dominated by combustion engines currently: Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon topped sales with 105,756 and 82,304 units sold, respectively. The Ford Expedition is just behind with 62,007 units sold last year. There are a few formidable competitors on the EV side of things, with the Rivian R1S, the GMC Hummer SUV EV, and even the Kia EV9.

However, Tesla has yet to dip its toe into this market, and it seems many of its fans are willing to admit that the company is missing a true “people mover” with enough space to handle a cross-country road trip with a handful of kids.

A legitimate, comfortably sized 3-row family SUV.

Not an undersized egg-shaped one with a 3rd row that can only fit contortionists, and design-limiting gimmicks like falcon wing doors that just add cost/complexity for a customer set that doesn’t want them. — Weather Nole (@WxGuesserNole) June 4, 2025

No question… we need a full size SUV built on the cybertruck's platform. — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) June 4, 2025

This, they should build this. Cybertruck AWD drivetrain, but this as rough form. pic.twitter.com/SH4DvkvoIe — Timothyz (@Timothyz) June 4, 2025

Why Not the Model X?

The Model X is likely Tesla’s lowest-selling vehicle. It contributes very little to the overall mission of the company, and even CEO Elon Musk once said that it, along with the Model S, is only produced due to “sentimental reasons.”

When it comes to the X, it’s simply not quite what people are looking for in terms of a “full-size SUV.” Instead, it is more of a van/crossover SUV hybrid. It does not have tons of cargo and interior space.

It does have a lot of great tech, a flashy look, and adequate range for that trip with the kids. It’s a great car, and one that Tesla is planning to refine with an upcoming refresh, its second this decade.

However, it falls short of what would qualify as a full-size SUV, especially considering its third row is a little tight, even for younger children.

But it’s not quite what many would consider as what Tesla needs to fill this void in its lineup.

What Could Be Coming?

Many fans say they would like to see a CyberSUV — something built on the Cybertruck platform but in the form of a full-size SUV. This is not totally out of the question, especially considering Tesla has already made it clear the Cybercab would adopt the same sort of aesthetic as the Cybertruck.

However, we can all agree it’s a far cry from what the Cybertruck truly is, and Tesla likely will not build something that’s even close to the pickup. It already admitted it would not adopt the stainless steel exoskeleton for future vehicles in the Q4 2024 Shareholder Deck.

So, if Tesla were to decide to build something that would be in the full-size SUV segment, it wouldn’t look like the Cybertruck.