Tesla Cybertruck not allowed in Germany over “significant passive safety concerns”
The U.S. Army Customs Agency has noted that the Tesla Cybertruck cannot be imported or registered in Germany or the wider European Union.
The U.S. Army Customs Agency news release has stated that the Tesla Cybertruck cannot be imported or registered in Germany or the wider European Union. This was because the vehicle had failed to obtain EU type-approval due to passive safety violations, with regulators citing risks tied to its stainless-steel body and design.
The ruling effectively bars U.S. Forces personnel from legally operating the vehicle on German roads.
As per the news release, U.S. Forces submitted an inquiry to the German Federal Ministry of Transport (FMoT) about the possibility for members to import and register the all-electric pickup truck in the USAREUR-AF system. Following a legal review, the “German Ministry of Transport denied the request, because the Tesla Cybertruck not only fails to meet the EU legal requirements but deviates significantly from them.”
Officials argued that the vehicle falls far short of EU requirements, particularly those aimed at protecting pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users. The Cybertruck’s sharp edges and weight classification also reportedly exceed thresholds that mandate impact protection zones and additional safety features.
“The Cybertruck has no type-approval from the European Union (EU) due to significant passive safety concerns. Several specifications of the Cybertruck, particularly the sharp-edged, stiff stainless-steel body, violate EU safety standards, primarily for the protection of vulnerable road users.
“EU safety standards do not only focus on the safety of the vehicle occupants but also on the safety of other road users and in particular of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists. These standards require, for example, passive safety features such as impact protection zones prohibiting sharp edges on the vehicle body and speed limiters on vehicles weighing over 3.5 tons – requirements clearly violated by the Cybertruck,” the release read.
Officials also shared concerns about the Cybertruck’s eye-catching design, which might reportedly put drivers in danger. “Another concern is that the Cybertruck would attract a lot of attention when operated in public traffic. This would defeat the purpose of issuing USAREUR-AF cover plates for force protection,” the release noted.
With these decisions in mind, personnel who opt to import Cybertrucks into Germany could end up shipping their vehicles back to the United States at their own expense.
SpaceX shares targets and tentative launch date for Starship Flight 11
As with all SpaceX tests, the estimated timeline for Starship Flight 11 remains subject to change based on conditions and readiness.
SpaceX is targeting Monday, October 13, for the eleventh test flight of its Starship launch system. The launch window is expected to open at 6:15 p.m. CT.
Similar to past Starship missions, a live webcast will begin about 30 minutes before launch on SpaceX’s website, X account, and X TV app. As with all SpaceX tests, the estimated timeline for Starship Flight 11 remains subject to change based on conditions and readiness.
Super Heavy booster landing test
The upcoming mission will build on the data gathered from Starship’s tenth test flight, focusing on booster performance and upper-stage capabilities. The Super Heavy booster, previously flown on Flight 8, will launch with 24 flight-proven Raptor engines, according to SpaceX in a blog post on its official website. Its primary objective is to validate a new landing burn engine configuration designed for the next generation of Super Heavy.
Instead of returning to Starbase, the Super Heavy booster will follow a trajectory toward the Gulf of America. During descent, it will ignite 13 engines before transitioning to a five-engine divert phase and then completing the landing burn with three central engines, entering a full hover while still above the ocean surface, followed by shutdown and dropping into the Gulf of America.
Starship upper-stage experiments
The Starship upper stage for Flight 11 will carry out a series of in-space demonstrations, including the deployment of eight Starlink simulators that are comparable in size to next-generation Starlink satellites. These payloads will reenter and burn up during descent. A planned Raptor engine relight in orbit will also provide valuable test data.
To evaluate the upper stage’s resilience during reentry, SpaceX engineers have intentionally removed heat shield tiles from select areas to stress-test Starship’s thermal protection system. The vehicle will attempt new maneuvers during descent, including a banking profile and subsonic guidance algorithms intended to simulate future return-to-launch-site missions. The upper stage will ultimately target a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
SpaceX has already posted a link to the livestream for Starship Flight 11:
Tesla price target raised to $490 at Canaccord on strong deliveries, energy growth
The revised target implies about 10% upside from Tesla’s last close at $443.21.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) received a significant boost from Canaccord Genuity this week, with analysts lifting their price target to $490 from $333 and reiterating a “Buy” rating for the electric vehicle maker.
The revised target implies about 10% upside from Tesla’s last close at $443.21.
New vehicle launches
Canaccord’s research across roughly 30 countries pointed to higher delivery volumes than anticipated, breaking the slowdown from earlier this year, as noted in an Investing.com report. Analysts noted that Tesla’s upcoming vehicle launches are expected to sustain sales momentum globally, even as U.S. tax credits phase out after the third quarter. The firm stated that new models will play a central role in broadening the company’s appeal across multiple markets and customer segments.
“On the EV side, we expect more new models soon – as promised by management. These should help global sales momentum – and potentially help alleviate any post-3Q cliff in the U.S. after EV tax credits go away. And these new vehicles should be interesting,” analyst George Gianarikas noted.
The analysts also highlighted Tesla’s progress in autonomous driving. Earlier this month, the company secured approval from Arizona regulators to begin road testing its robotaxi program in the Phoenix metro area. The pilot program includes vehicles equipped with safety drivers, positioning Tesla to advance its ride-hailing ambitions while gathering critical real-world data.
Expanding energy storage demand
In addition to vehicle growth, Canaccord emphasized Tesla’s rapidly expanding energy storage business as a major contributor to future earnings. With utilities and hyperscale data centers increasing adoption of battery storage, Tesla is positioned to benefit from rising demand for grid stability and on-site power solutions. Elon Musk’s xAI has already tapped Tesla energy for its facilities, highlighting broader use cases for Tesla’s energy business.
“In energy storage, we expect an improvement in momentum. We, the world, need more power, and we need more storage for both utilities and data centers. Hyperscaler data centers are looking for power that is not fully tied to the grid: “behind the meter” or distributed generation solutions that supply power directly to an onsite property but are still typically connected to the main utility grid,” the analyst noted.
The analysts also pointed to Musk’s new compensation package, which ties ambitious performance milestones directly to long-term shareholder returns. They view his ongoing leadership and alignment with investor outcomes as key positives, while acknowledging environmental risks tied to large-scale energy projects.
