Tesla exec provides key update on Optimus’ improving dexterity

Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm has provided a rather compelling update on Optimus’ improving dexterity. As per the executive, the humanoid robot, which is expected to enter initial production next year, is now able to perform more deliberate tasks, such as folding laundry.

Optimus’ dexterity

During an interview with CNBC, Denholm was asked how close Optimus was to true dexterity. Achieving human-like dexterity is a key goal for Optimus as the robot is designed to be able to perform tasks that are traditionally performed by humans. This means that Optimus should be able to move its hands in a very delicate manner. During the segment, one of CNBC’s hosts mentioned that humanoid robots today are not able to fold laundry just yet.

Denholm responded that Tesla’s robot is now able to perform the task. “Optimus can fold laundry. I’ve been in the lab with Optimus. He can fold laundry. He can wipe the table really well. He can hand things to you. You can actually shake hands with him. The tactile nature of his hand is actually really very good,” the Tesla Board Chair stated. Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm on Optimus: "Optimus can fold laundry. I've actually been in the lab. He can wipe the table down. You can actually shake hands with him. The tactile nature of his hand is actually very good. We're redefining robotics." pic.twitter.com/Q4qP0mJg6U— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 27, 2025

Redefining robotics

The executive reiterated that Optimus is already operating in Tesla’s Palo Alto offices today. “We’re redefining what transportation is, but we’re also redefining robotics and what AI brings to robotics and how versatile the robots will be in the future,” Denholm noted.

Elon Musk has reiterated the importance of Optima’s hands during the Q3 2025 earnings call. While discussing the humanoid robot’s capabilities, Musk stated that Optimus, in its production form in the future, should be able to perform incredibly delicate tasks such as surgery. This, the CEO noted, would be pivotal in Tesla’s efforts to push the world towards sustainable abundance.

“Going beyond sustainable energy to say, sustainable abundance is the mission, where we believe with Optimus and self-driving, we can actually create a world where there is no poverty, where everyone has access to the finest medical care. Optimus will be an incredible surgeon, for example. Imagine if everyone had access to an incredible surgeon,” Musk said.