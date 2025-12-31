Tesla FSD successfully completes full coast-to-coast drive with zero interventions

A Tesla owner has successfully completed a full coast-to-coast drive across the United States on Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised. The trip was accomplished with zero interventions.

Tesla community members celebrated the milestone on X, and the feat earned praise from some of the electric vehicle maker’s executives.

FSD Coast-to-Coast

The coast-to-coast feat was accomplished by Tesla owner Davis Moss, who drives a stealth gray Model 3 with AI4 hardware. Based on data from the FSD database and a community tracker, the last 10,638.8 miles Moss drove in his Model 3 were completed using FSD 100% of the time. His vehicle is equipped with FSD v14.2.1.25, which was installed 12 days ago.

As per Moss in a celebratory post on X, his Model 3 was able to complete a full coast-to-coast drive across the United States in 2 days and 20 hours. His trip started at the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles, CA, and it ended in Myrtle Beach, SC. Overall, his trip spanned 2,732.4 miles.

“This was accomplished with Tesla FSD V14.2 with absolutely 0 disengagements of any kind even for all parking including at Tesla Superchargers,” Moss stated in his post. He also added in later comments that there were zero close calls during the trip.

I am proud to announce that I have successfully completed the world’s first USA coast to coast fully autonomous drive!



I left the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles 2 days & 20 hours ago, and now have ended in Myrtle Beach, SC (2,732.4 miles)



This was accomplished with Tesla FSD V14.2… pic.twitter.com/DFA8HiH5Yf— David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 31, 2025

You can verify all the data using @wholemars FSD database (@fsd_database) https://t.co/UzQab4fhEB— David Moss (@DavidMoss) December 31, 2025

World’s first fully autonomous coast-to-coast drive, done with Tesla self-driving v14.



Congrats and thank you @DavidMoss! https://t.co/NFxzA7suRk— Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) December 31, 2025

First Tesla to drive itself from coast to coast w/ FSD Supervised



0 interventions, all FSD https://t.co/o8LWsLudLO— Tesla North America (@tesla_na) December 31, 2025

Tesla community celebrates

The FSD milestone trip was widely lauded by members of the Tesla community, especially since a coast-to-coast drive with zero interventions has been cited by Elon Musk as a target since October 2016, when Autopilot 2.0 was unveiled. At the time, Musk initially estimated that a coast-to-coast drive across the United States should be possible by the end of 2017. Considering Moss’ feat in his Model 3, it appears that Elon Musk’s estimate was not impossible at all. It was just late.

Musk himself celebrated the milestone on X, and so did Tesla VP of AI Software Ashok Elluswamy, who wrote “World’s first fully autonomous coast-to-coast drive, done with Tesla self-driving v14. Congrats and thank you @DavidMoss!” in a post on X. The official Tesla North America account also celebrated the feat, writing “First Tesla to drive itself from coast to coast w/ FSD Supervised. 0 interventions, all FSD” on X.