Why Tesla’s Q4 performance could shock many after incredible Q3
Tesla reported vehicle deliveries and energy deployments for the third quarter of 2025 today, blowing analyst estimations from Wall Street firms completely out of the water with its strongest three-month performance in company history.
The strong performance, which resulted in nearly half a million vehicle deliveries in the quarter, was largely driven by the momentum of the EV tax credit, which expired at the end of September, marking the end of the $7,500 discount that was previously available.
This was a massive contributor to Tesla’s record-high in vehicle deliveries, as consumers rushed to take advantage of the credit.
EV Tax Credit Deliveries Will Continue Through Q4
Despite the credit’s expiration, people will still be able to take advantage of it because the IRS changed the rules mid-quarter.
Prospective buyers can utilize the credit after September 30 if they place an order for an EV and make a marginal payment on the car.
Tesla’s $250 order deposit qualified as the marginal payment, so as long as the order was submitted before the end of the day on September 30, they could still take delivery in Q4 or even Q1 and still take advantage of the credit.
With the Model Y Performance launching in the U.S. on September 30, that undoubtedly contributed to some orders. However, there are likely many people who ordered in the latter portion of Q3 and have not yet taken delivery. These will all contribute to Q4 delivery figures.
Seasonal Holiday Boost
Tesla traditionally has its strongest quarters in Q4, as the company typically introduces initiatives such as price cuts, incentives, and other offers to close out the year strong.
Car buyers are more likely to jump at these offers as well, as gifts for either themselves or others. What Tesla does in the final quarter of the year is usually boosted by whatever types of offers it can make.
Affordable Model Production Ramp
Tesla is likely preparing for the launch of its affordable model, which is essentially a stripped-down Model Y.
Some rumors have been circulating within the community, indicating that the company is nearing the sale of this vehicle, which is coded within Tesla’s website as the “Model Y Standard.”
🚨 Looks like some coding was found on Tesla’s website that seems to hint the affordable Model Y is coming:
-Named “Model Y Standard”
-$39,990 starting price
Initial thoughts: this is completely unconfirmed, but was really hoping Tesla would get this closer to $30,000 https://t.co/RDR0ypQHB3
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 1, 2025
If Tesla is able to lock in some good pricing on its affordable model, Tesla could see its quarterly figures return to QoQ growth, something that the company has not had in a few years.
As per Tesla’s Q3 2025 vehicle delivery and production report, the bulk of the company’s numbers came from its mass-market lineup.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported record-breaking results for the third quarter of 2025, producing 447,450 vehicles and delivering 497,099 units worldwide.
The company also deployed 12.5 GWh of energy storage products, setting a new record in its fast-growing energy business.
Model 3/Y domination
As per Tesla’s Q3 2025 vehicle delivery and production report, the bulk of the company’s numbers came from its mass-market lineup. The Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover accounted for 435,826 units produced and 481,166 delivered in the quarter. This is quite impressive considering that both the Model 3 and Model Y are still premium-priced vehicles with numerous competitors that are significantly more affordable.
Other models, including the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck, contributed 11,624 vehicles produced and 15,933 delivered. Beyond vehicles, Tesla’s energy business posted its best quarter to date, deploying 12.5 GWh of storage systems.
Q3 2025 earnings call date
Tesla’s third-quarter results are extremely impressive, and they exceed Wall Street’s estimates by a significant margin. As per Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg, who had a delivery estimate of 442,000 vehicles in Q3, Wall Street consensus was at 448,000 units. Even more optimistic analysts estimated that Tesla would only post deliveries in the mid-460,000s.
Investors will gain further insight later this month when Tesla reports full financials for the quarter. The company will release Q3 2025 earnings after market close on October 22, followed by a Q&A webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time.
Elon Musk is halfway towards becoming the world’s first trillionaire
Musk’s fortune remains heavily tied to Tesla, which has rallied nearly 100% since April.
Elon Musk has reached a new milestone by becoming the first individual in history to achieve a net worth of $500 billion. Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires tracker confirmed the record Wednesday afternoon after Tesla stock gained nearly 4%, adding an estimated $9.3 billion to Musk’s net worth in a single day.
He now sits more than $150 billion ahead of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, whose net worth also stands at a very impressive $350 billion.
Tesla stock leads wealth surge
Musk’s fortune remains heavily tied to Tesla, which has rallied nearly 100% since April, when the CEO announced he would step back from outside roles to focus more on the EV maker. The company’s market capitalization is back within 10% of its all-time peak, lifting the value of Musk’s 12% stake to about $191 billion.
Beyond this, his 2018 compensation package, which was rescinded by a Delaware judge last year but is still under appeal, could unlock additional stock worth more than $130 billion if reinstated, Forbes noted. Investors see Musk’s refocused leadership as a stabilizing force for Tesla as it pursues ambitious global growth. Tesla has also proposed a new compensation plan for Musk that could bring the company’s market cap to $8.5 trillion and add an additional $900 billion to the CEO’s net worth.
SpaceX and xAI boost portfolio value
While Tesla drives much of his wealth, Musk’s stakes in SpaceX and xAI have added significant upside to his net worth. SpaceX, his private rocket company, recently hit a $400 billion valuation in a private tender offer, valuing Musk’s 42% stake at $168 billion. Meanwhile, xAI Holdings, which merged with social platform X earlier this year, is worth an estimated $113 billion, giving Musk another $60 billion on paper.
These ventures, combined with Tesla’s resurgence, have pushed Musk’s net worth past the half-trillion-dollar mark and highlighted his reach across multiple industries, from clean energy to space, artificial intelligence, brain implants, and tunneling.
Tesla Model Y Performance has a killer feature beyond its speed
Prior to the Model Y Performance, the feature has only been offered in the Tesla Cybertruck.
The Tesla Model Y Performance has been launched in the United States, and as it turns out, it has a killer feature beyond its stellar speed and driving dynamics.
Apart from raw driving fun, the new Model Y Performance also has the capability to power appliances through its Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Home (V2H) bi-directional charging.
Only the second Tesla
V2L and V2H systems have long been requested by electric vehicle owners. Prior to the Model Y Performance, the feature has only been offered in the Tesla Cybertruck, one of the company’s most expensive vehicles. With customers ordering the new Model Y Performance at the end of the third quarter, however, some noticed that their vehicles were listed with V2L and V2H systems.
These features, or at least V2L specifically, was confirmed by the official Tesla account on social media platform X. In a response to a Tesla shareholder who highlighted the much-requested feature, the official Tesla X account noted that V2L is possible with a Tesla Outlet Adapter. “New Model Y Performance offers Vehicle to Load (120V 20A AC) with Tesla Outlet Adapter,” Tesla wrote in its post.
Affordable accessory
To be fair, Tesla’s official X account only referenced the new Model Y Performance’s V2L system. Details of the newly launched variant of the best-selling all-electric crossover’s V2H function are yet to be specified. However, it is difficult not to be excited about the new Model Y Performance’s V2L system, as the Tesla Power Adapter is available on the Tesla Shop for just $80.
The new Model Y Performance’s V2L and V2H systems bode well for the features’ rollout to Tesla’s other vehicles. If such a function has made it to the top-tier Model Y, after all, it might only be a matter of time before similar features are introduced to the company’s other vehicles, such as the Model 3 sedan and the Model S and X.
