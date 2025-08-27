The Tesla Semi has earned favorable reviews from experienced truck drivers after being put through real-world testing. This was highlighted in a Run on Less by NACFE video, which documented Saia freight drivers operating the Class 8 all-electric big rig across standard routes.

The real-world tests offered a closer look at how the Tesla Semi performs outside of the electric vehicle maker’s own demos.

Veteran drivers highlight Semi’s usability

Tom Sterba, a senior driver with Saia, praised the Semi’s technology as a major step forward for the industry. “The navigation systems in these trucks are just unbelievable. That’s what I love about it,” he said.

In a moment that has since been widely shared, Sterba added, “I do not want to go back to a gas truck. I hope I retire in this vehicle.”

Another senior driver, Michael Davis, stated that he volunteered immediately when the Tesla Semi became available. He noted that the truck has not disappointed him, especially since it is a very powerful vehicle.

“I wanted to drive something new, so I wanted to drive that Tesla truck, and it did not disappoint at all. I experienced no problems with the powertrain. It’s total power,” Davis said.

Tesla Semi momentum is building

Tesla’s push with the Semi comes as the company pushes to complete its dedicated factory for the vehicle near Giga Nevada. Tesla expects to start producing the first Semi units from its dedicated Nevada factory this year, with a production ramp up being expected sometime next year.

Tesla expects to produce 50,000 units of the Semi per year from its Nevada facility, which should make it one of the country’s high-volume semi truck factories, The Cool Down reported. The potential benefits for the Tesla Semi are significant. Beyond lowering emissions, the Semi can also reduce the maintenance costs for operators, while also delivering operational savings over time.

Check out Run on Less’ video on the Tesla Semi in the video below.