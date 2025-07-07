News
Tesla Sweden responds to car magazine’s claims that Model 3 has deficient brakes
The company stated that it would be examining the two Model 3s that were used in the magazine’s test.
Tesla Sweden has responded to a car magazine’s claims that the new Model 3 sedan has “deficient” brakes. The all-electric sedan was subjected to the publication’s tests, and its braking distance was reportedly found to be lacking.
The car magazine’s tests
As noted in a report from Swedish car magazine Teknikens Värld, the new Model 3 Long Range’s braking distance proved subpar when it was tested, with the vehicle reportedly having a braking distance of a whopping 133.2 feet (40.6 meters). The magazine claimed that it repeated the test with another Model 3, and its results were only 5 feet (1.5 meters) better.
The magazine noted that this was unacceptable since an acceptable braking distance is 124 feet (28 meters), which also happens to be the Model 3’s braking distance when it was tested by Edmunds in the United States. The publication also stated that the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, which is equipped with drum brakes at the rear, had a braking distance that’s 16 feet (5 meters) shorter in its tests.
Tesla Sweden’s response
Tesla Sweden responded to the car magazine’s claims, stating that the all-electric sedan’s alleged braking performance was not consistent with the company’s data, nor does it align with the Model 3’s safety ratings. The company also noted that it would be examining the two Model 3s that were used in the magazine’s test.
“In the latest braking tests with Model 3, which were conducted by Teknikens Värld 2021, a braking distance of 36.5 meters was measured for Model 3 RWD and 36.7 meters for Model 3 Long Range AWD, so these results are not recognized or consistent with our internal tests.
“We are examining the two specimens to find out why the braking distances differ. Safety is number one at Tesla. Model 3 comes with all safety features as standard. Independent crash safety organization Euro NCAP recently announced new crash results for cars tested in May 2025. Euro NCAP gives the upgraded Model 3 a 5 out of 5-star safety rating and an overall score of 90%, making Model 3 one of the safest vehicles tested under the latest and most stringent testing protocol ever,” Tesla Sweden stated.
Teknikens Värld digs its heels
While Tesla Sweden has responded to its allegations, the car magazine noted that it will nonetheless stand firm on its claim that the new Model 3 has deficient brakes.
“The fact that the Model 3 previously passed the brake test is not relevant because today’s generation of the Model 3 is to be considered a new generation, as Tesla themselves often point out. Nor is the result in Euro NCAP relevant because they are different tests. We can therefore conclude that Tesla has deficient brakes on the new Model 3. It is good for everyone to know,” the car magazine wrote.
Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Tesla (TSLA) ‘Overweight’ rating amid Q2 2025 deliveries
Cantor Fitzgerald is holding firm on its bullish stance for the electric vehicle maker.
Cantor Fitzgerald is holding firm on its bullish stance for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), reiterating its “Overweight” rating and $355 price target amidst the company’s release of its Q2 2025 vehicle delivery and production report.
Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles in Q2 2025, falling below last year’s Q2 figure of 443,956 units. Despite softer demand in some countries in Europe and ongoing controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk, the firm maintained its view that Tesla is a long-term growth story in the EV sector.
Tesla’s Q2 results
Among the 384,122 vehicles that Tesla delivered in the second quarter, 373,728 were Model 3 and Model Y. The remaining 10,394 units were attributed to the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck. Production was largely flat year-over-year at 410,244 units.
In the energy division, Tesla deployed 9.6 GWh of energy storage in Q2, which was above last year’s 9.4 GWh. Overall, Tesla continues to hold a strong position with $95.7 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue and a 17.7% gross margin, as noted in a report from Investing.com.
Tesla’s stock is still volatile
Tesla’s market cap fell to $941 billion on Monday amid volatility that was likely caused in no small part by CEO Elon Musk’s political posts on X over the weekend. Musk has announced that he is forming the America Party to serve as a third option for voters in the United States, a decision that has earned the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Despite Musk’s controversial nature, some analysts remain bullish on TSLA stock. Apart from Cantor Fitzgerald, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated its “Buy” rating on Tesla shares, with the firm highlighting the company’s positive Q2 vehicle deliveries, which exceeded its expectations by 24,000 units. Cannacord also noted that Tesla remains strong in several markets despite its year-over-year decline in deliveries.
Trump pushes back on Elon Musk’s America Party, calls third-party move ‘ridiculous’
The clash marks a notable shift in the relationship between the two former allies.
United States President Donald Trump sharply criticized Elon Musk’s decision to launch a new political party, calling the move “ridiculous” and dismissing it as a distraction from the two-party system. The rebuke came shortly after Musk announced the formation of the “America Party,” aimed at disrupting what he calls the entrenched Republican-Democrat “Uniparty.”
Tensions escalate between Trump and Musk
The clash marks a notable shift in the relationship between the two former allies. Musk previously headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump’s administration, a position aimed at cutting federal spending. The alliance, however, appears to have fractured over policy differences, particularly Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which Musk notes will increase the country’s debt by $5 trillion.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One, Trump said, “It’s always been a two-party system and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion.” Hours later, he posted on Truth Social that Musk had gone “off the rails,” accusing him of promoting an “Electric Vehicle Mandate” that would have required all Americans to switch to EVs in a short timeframe.
Trump emphasized that his latest tax bill deliberately excluded incentives for electric vehicles, saying Americans should be free to choose gasoline-powered, hybrid, or other new technologies without federal mandates, according to a report from the BBC.
Musk outlines goals for America Party
Musk has been open about his support for ending the EV tax credit, as long as the incentives for other industries like oil and gas are removed as well.. The CEO has adopted this stance for several years. He has also not supported the idea of a mandate that forces consumers to purchase electric cars.
Musk also stated that the newly formed America Party will focus on congressional races in 2025 and 2026, rather than fielding a presidential candidate in the near term. In his post on X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO criticized both major parties for contributing to the national debt. He also noted that the Department of Government Efficiency’s work will be rendered useless if the US’ debt increases due to Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.
Tesla UK sales see 14% year-over-year rebound in June: SMMT data
The SMMT stated that Tesla sales grew 14% year-over-year to 7,719 units in June 2025.
Tesla’s sales in the United Kingdom rose in June, climbing 14% year-over-year to 7,719 units, as per data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The spike in the company’s sales coincided with the first deliveries of the updated Model Y last month.
Model Y deliveries support Tesla’s UK recovery
Tesla’s June performance marked one of its strongest months in the UK so far this year, with new Model Y deliveries contributing significantly to the company’s momentum.
While the SMMT listed Tesla with 7,719 deliveries in June, independent data from New AutoMotive suggested that the electric vehicle maker registered 7,891 units during the month instead. However, year-to-date figures for Tesla remain 2% down compared to 2024, as per a report from Reuters.
While Tesla made a strong showing in June, rivals are also growing. Chinese automaker BYD saw UK sales rise nearly fourfold to 2,498 units, while Ford posted the highest EV growth among major automakers, with a more than fourfold increase in the first half of 2025.
Overall, the UK’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) demand surged 39% to to 47,354 units last month, helping push total new car sales in the UK to 191,316 units, up 6.7% from the same period in 2024.
EV adoption accelerates, but concerns linger
June marked the best month for UK car sales since 2019, though the SMMT cautioned that growth in the electric vehicle sector remains heavily dependent on discounting and support programs. Still, one in four new vehicle buyers in June chose a battery electric vehicle.
SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes noted that despite strong BEV demand, sales levels are still below regulatory targets. “Further growth in sales, and the sector will rely on increased and improved charging facilities to boost mainstream electric vehicle adoption,” Hawes stated.
Also taking effect this week was a new US-UK trade deal, which lowers tariffs on UK car exports to the United States from 27.5% to 10%. The agreement could benefit UK-based EV producers aiming to expand across the country.
