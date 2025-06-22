Watch Tesla’s first driverless public Robotaxi rides in Texas

Tesla has finally launched its Robotaxi platform to members of the public for the first time in Austin, Texas.

The Tesla Robotaxi platform is a driverless ride-hailing service that will enable people to use their cars for passive income as they will ride around, find riders, and drive them to their destinations in exchange for money. For right now, Tesla is using company vehicles, the Model Y specifically, and has opened up rides to a small number of people who are a part of the Early Access Program.

Teslarati is a member of the Early Access Program, as we were invited to Austin for the launch. We have gained access to Tesla’s new Robotaxi app, which lies within the main Tesla iOS app, and we are able to use the Robotaxi fleet during the Early Access Program.

The first rides are already occurring as Tesla launched the platform at around noon local time in Austin on Sunday:

EXCLUSIVE: First Tesla Robotaxi Rides Ever! https://t.co/13ldQtIn07— Herbert Ong (@herbertong) June 22, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: First Tesla Robotaxi Rides Ever! https://t.co/FrQ69b2QKO— Ale𝕏andra Merz 🇺🇲 (@TeslaBoomerMama) June 22, 2025

Robotaxi rear screen UI pic.twitter.com/rdZuvqMY1I— Zack (@BLKMDL3) June 22, 2025

First turns in the Robotaxi pic.twitter.com/Z5aYcwDnMf— Zack (@BLKMDL3) June 22, 2025

Robotaxi slows down really nice for speed bumps. Extremely smooth stops as well pic.twitter.com/H8R2pXllWB— Zack (@BLKMDL3) June 22, 2025

The video shows that Tesla’s initial Robotaxi rides are being quite cautious. Currently, the Robotaxis can only travel within a geofenced portion of Austin. This area will eventually be expanded.

Advertisement

For the time being, Tesla is keeping a safety rider in the vehicles with occupants, but they do not take up the driver’s seat. Instead, they are sitting in the passenger’s seat. This is simply a safety precaution that Tesla is using to keep Early Access riders safe, although there are ways riders can alert Tesla of any issues.

In the initial communication Tesla sent to members of the Early Access Rider program, the company said the Cabin Camera would be deactivated for the duration of their rides, but can be used if the rider needs support. Additionally, the in-cabin microphone will be deactivated, but can also be used to get in contact with support if there are any issues during the ride.

We have seen a variety of different Robotaxis rolling around Austin for the past several weeks. The company has been testing the vehicles in a very limited way for the time being, and it only has between 15 and 20 Robotaxis in the city for the launch. This number will slowly grow over time.