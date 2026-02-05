Elon Musk’s Boring Company signs deal to begin Dubai Loop project

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has signed a definitive agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority to begin implementing the Dubai Loop.

The project marks the Boring Company’s first tunneling project outside the United States.

The Boring Company signs Dubai Loop agreement

The Boring Company signed a partnership agreement with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026 to start the implementation of the Dubai Loop, as per the tunneling startup in a blog post.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Dubai RTA by Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, and on behalf of The Boring Company by James Fitzgerald, the startup’s global vice president of business development. Senior officials from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

The Dubai Loop project is intended to improve passenger mobility in high-density urban areas through underground vehicle tunnels designed for faster construction and lower surface disruption than conventional transport systems. Boring Company to build Dubai Loop! https://t.co/qMSc0Rhqsb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2026 The implementation of the first phase of Dubai Loop project will commence with the construction of a 6.4km pilot route, comprising four stations and linking the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall. This phase will pave the way for expansion into the full project… pic.twitter.com/5o1yfMiGJB— RTA (@rta_dubai) February 3, 2026

Pilot route and project scope outlined

The first phase of the Dubai Loop will consist of a 4-mile (6.4 km) pilot route with four stations linking the Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall. The pilot phase is expected to pave the way for a full network extending up to 14 miles (22.5 km) with 19 stations connecting the Dubai World Trade Centre, the financial district, and Business Bay.

The tunnels will have a diameter of 12 feet (3.6 meters) and will be dedicated to vehicle transport. Construction will rely on tunneling methods designed to reduce costs and minimize disruption to existing infrastructure.

The pilot phase is estimated to cost about $154 million, with delivery expected roughly one year after design work and preparatory activities are completed. The full Dubai Loop network is projected to cost approximately $545 million and would take around three years to implement.

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews the Dubai Loop and Glydways projects to enhance smart and sustainable mobility. The two initiatives are among the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s most prominent innovative projects in future mobility and are being showcased by RTA at the World… pic.twitter.com/1djCG6wvSr— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 4, 2026

Capacity targets and next steps

Mattar Al Tayer shared his excitement about the project, stating that the Loop system will be a qualitative addition to the city’s transportation system. “The project represents a qualitative addition to Dubai’s transport ecosystem, as it enhances integration between different mobility modes and provides flexible and efficient first- and last-mile solutions.

“Studies have demonstrated the project’s efficiency in terms of capacity and operating costs, with the pilot route expected to serve around 13,000 passengers per day, while the full route is projected to have a total capacity of approximately 30,000 passengers per day,” he said.

Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company, highlighted that the partnership aims to deliver safe and efficient tunneling solutions aligned with Dubai’s long-term mobility strategy.

“We are proud to partner with the Roads and Transport Authority, one of the world’s leading entities in adopting innovative solutions in the transport sector. Through this partnership, we look forward to delivering advanced, safe, and highly efficient tunnelling solutions that support Dubai’s vision for sustainable and future mobility,” Davis stated.

