Edmunds praises Tesla Model 3 Performance for its insane value

Automotive resource company Edmunds has published its full rating results of the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance. As per the firm, the Model 3 Performance offers stunning capabilites that are generally available only on vehicles that are several times its price.

As noted by Edmunds, the Model 3 has become so commonplace now that it is almost hard to stand out. Fortunately for the new Model 3 Performance, its sleek styling and unique interior puts it a cut above the other trims of the all-electric sedan. However, as per the publication, the improvements in the new Model 3 Performance are not just skin-deep.

Edmunds on the new Model 3 Performance:



“Everything else that we’ve tested that goes from 0 to 60 in that time costs at least double. No fancy launch control needed either — you just mash your foot; Day-to-day drivability is excellent and nearly on par with the Model 3 LR, which… pic.twitter.com/An7gV2eR9p — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 31, 2024

Edmunds praised the Model 3 Performance for a number of things, with the company giving the vehicle a score of 9 on Performance, a 10 on Acceleration, an 8 on Braking, an 8.5 on Steering, Handling, Comfort, and Seat Comfort, and a 9 on Cabin Noise and Vibration and Visibility, among others.

But beyond the Model 3 Performance’s impressive capabilities, its price is also something that truly makes it special. At a price of $54,990 before incentives, after all, there are simply very few cars that can provide the same value as the new Tesla Model 3 Performance. In a lot of ways, the vehicle is simply a bargain, even without any incentives.

“Everything else that we’ve tested that goes from 0 to 60 in that time costs at least double… The amount of performance you’re getting in this sedan is astonishing. To match this level of pure speed and acceleration would cost you well into the six figures, unless you want to jump up a class in size and go for a Model S Performance. The latest Model 3 also has a nicely trimmed cabin. Our test car had no build quality issues.

“The Model 3 Performance is incredibly quick. But we’re just as impressed with what else it offers. There’s more than 300 miles of Edmunds Tested range, a quiet cabin, and nimble handling that doesn’t come at the expense of ride comfort. The Performance still suffers from some quirks that all Model 3s have but overall it’s a heck of a deal,” Edmunds noted

