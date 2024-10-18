Tesla flexes Robotaxi wireless charging — autonomy from top to bottom

By

Tesla is flexing the Robotaxi’s wireless charging pad in a new video it released on Friday, showing how the vehicle platform will be completely autonomous from top to bottom.

The Robotaxi is already a driverless, steering wheel-less, pedal-less vehicle that aims to revolutionize transportation. Used as a ride-sharing platform, the Robotaxi will eventually transfer riders from Point A to Point B without any human needed.

However, more than just the vehicle operation will be fully autonomous.

Tesla will also use a wireless charging pad to create a full-fledged, completely autonomous driving and ownership experience. Instead of manually plugging in the Robotaxi when it is time to recharge, the vehicle will slide over a wireless charging pad, much like the one it unveiled at Investor Day in 2023.

Tesla shared the video of the Robotaxi pulling over the charging pad and gaining range without any human intervention needed, truly creating an autonomous experience from top to bottom and start to finish.

Check out the video below:

Robotaxi wireless charging No hands required pic.twitter.com/XL746DkGhb — Tesla (@Tesla) October 18, 2024

The video does note a charging power of just 25 kW.

It would be nice to have some sort of information regarding whether this tech will be available for retrofit, especially considering many owners are curious as to whether Tesla will push the wireless charging capability to the rest of its lineup in the coming years, something that has been speculated since the automaker purchased Wiferion a few years back.

In reality, the charging rate does not truly matter to anyone because the vehicle is designed to take care of the rides and the riders on its own. There is no real reason for the charging rate to be of any concern.

The Robotaxi experience, from an ownership perspective, is truly like a long-term investment. It aims to make people money by giving rides through a dedicated ride-hailing app, which Tesla also teased in recent memory.

From a rider’s perspective, everything from the temperature to the music will be customizable. It truly caters to both the owner and the rider.

