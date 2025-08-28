Elon Musk’s Boring Company begins Tesla FSD testing in Las Vegas tunnels

The Boring Company has started testing Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system in its Las Vegas tunnels.

The update was shared by Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) CEO Steve Hill in a comment to Fortune.

Controlled FSD testing

In his comments, Hill noted that Tesla’s FSD tests in the Boring Company’s underground tunnels in Las Vegas have been going on for months. However, the full-self driving Teslas have reportedly not been carrying passengers during the tests. Interestingly enough, Hill noted that the FSD-driven vehicles have not had any incidents in the Boring Company tunnels yet, though safety drivers have been required to intervene “periodically.”

Hill further noted that the self-driving Teslas have found some spots that seem quite difficult in the underground tunnels system. The LVCVA CEO added that the rock walls of the Boring Company tunnels and their colorful lighting have created some “interesting but odd lighting” for FSD. That being said, Hill noted that the FSD tests are ongoing, though the LVCVA will likely be a consultant before the self-driving vehicles’ safety drivers are removed.

The executive, however, noted that it will only be a matter of time before the Teslas in Las Vegas’ Boring Company tunnels are operating without a driver. “Sooner or later, this is going to be autonomous,” Hill said.

Vegas Loop updates

The Boring Company’s underground transit system has been operating beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center for about four years. While the network is slated for expansion across more of the city, it currently connects the convention grounds with a handful of nearby hotels. Updates from the Boring Company’s official social media account on X suggests that tunneling is underway across other stops in Las Vegas.

As per the Boring Company on its official website, the greater Vegas Loop, when completed, will have 104 stations across 68 miles of tunnels. This should allow the underground system to serve an estimated 90,000 passengers per hour. It will also be able to connect key locations across the city, such as Harry Reid International Airport, Allegiant Stadium, and downtown.

While the Vegas Loop is nowhere near complete, Hill noted that the system is already well appreciated by residents and visitors. As per the LVCVA CEO, the underground transport system is the “highest rated feature we have” at the Convention Center. “People love it,” he said, adding that the only reason the tunnels are not coming faster is due to holdups with permits. “We’re holding them back. They’re not holding us back,” he stated.