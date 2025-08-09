Elon Musk
Elon Musk confirms Tesla AI6 chip is Project Dojo’s successor
Tesla’s AI5 and AI6 chips are expected to be rolled out to the company’s consumer products.
Earlier this week, reports emerged stating that Tesla has stepped back from its Project Dojo initiative. While the reports were initially framed as a negative development for the electric vehicle maker’s autonomous driving efforts, CEO Elon Musk later noted on X that Tesla was indeed halting its Dojo initiative.
Elon Musk’s Confirmation
As per Musk, Tesla was shuttering Project Dojo because it does not make sense for the company to divide its resources and scale two different AI chip designs. Dojo, after all, is designed to train the company’s autonomous driving program, and thus, it would not be rolled out to Tesla’s consumer products.
In a series of posts on X, Musk stated that it would make sense to just use Tesla’s AI5/AI6 to train its FSD and Autopilot systems. “In a supercomputer cluster, it would make sense to put many AI5/AI6 chips on a board, whether for inference or training, simply to reduce network cabling complexity & cost by a few orders of magnitude,” Musk said.
AI6 is Dojo’s Successor
What was particularly interesting about Musk’s comment was his mention of using AI5/AI6 chips for training. As per Musk, this strategy could be seen as “Dojo 3” in a way, since the performance of Tesla’s AI5 and AI6 chips is already notable. Musk’s comment about using AI6 chips for training caught the eye of many, including Apple and Rivian alumnus Phil Beisel, who noted that “AI6 is now Dojo.”
“Dojo is Tesla’s AI training supercomputer, built around a custom chip known as the D1. The D1 and AI5/AI6 share many core design elements, particularly the math operations used in neural networks (e.g., matrix multiplication) and highly parallel processing.
“Dojo had a unique feature: chips arranged in a 5×5 grid using a system-on-wafer design, with etched interconnects enabling high-speed data transfer. In a sense, Dojo will live on as the generalized AI6. Going forward, all efforts will focus on AI6,” the tech veteran wrote in a post on X.
Elon Musk confirmed the Apple alumnus’ musings, with the CEO responding with a “bullseye” emoji. Musk is evidently excited for Tesla’s AI6 chip, which is expected to produced by Samsung’s upcoming Texas fabrication facility. In a post on X, Musk stated that he would personally be walking Samsung’s line to accelerate the output of Tesla’s AI6 computers.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk details massive FSD update set for September release
“This will substantially reduce the need for driver attention, but some complex intersections, heavy weather or unusual events will still require attention.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk detailed the changes that are expected to come with a massive Full Self-Driving (FSD) update, which is set to roll out sometime in September, he revealed earlier this week.
Tesla has been refining its FSD suite for years, but it has never been as good as it is now. The focus is to get the suite to a point where interventions are no longer needed and drivers simply become passengers, as they will not be responsible for paying attention to the road.
Elon Musk teases crazy new Tesla FSD model: here’s when it’s coming
That version of FSD will come eventually, but not next month. However, there are dramatic improvements that will come with next month’s FSD update that will roll out to the public, Musk said:
“The FSD software update next month will be a major step-change improvement for rare conditions.”
The FSD software update next month will be a major step-change improvement for rare conditions
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 8, 2025
Additionally, he provided specific details on what would change, hinting that the need for a driver to pay attention will be “substantially reduced,” but there are some “complex intersections, heavy weather, or unusual events” that will still require drivers to assume responsibility for the car:
“This will substantially reduce the need for driver attention, but some complex intersections, heavy weather or unusual events will still require attention.”
This will substantially reduce the need for driver attention, but some complex intersections, heavy weather or unusual events will still require attention.
Note, the Austin robotaxi FSD build is ~6 months more advanced than what is available in cars in America and there are…
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 8, 2025
We have been teased about these types of updates before, but usually they involve some kind of mention of FSD being ready for unsupervised driving “by the end of the year.” Musk did not mention that here.
There is also the fact that Tesla has another FSD build in Austin for the Robotaxi suite that is more advanced than what is available to the public. It has performed well, Musk says, making claims that there are times when it feels “eerily human.”
Tesla Q2 2025 vehicle safety report proves FSD makes driving almost 10X safer
The improvements in FSD capabilities in subsequent releases are usually very evident. As Tesla continues to refine the suite for the public, it gains more confidence and becomes smarter through the collection of data and the use of neural networks.
The only thing left to wait for is the release itself, and we are hopeful it will roll out to the public in September, as Musk says.
Elon Musk
Tesla expands Robotaxi program in Austin to new riders
Tesla has been expanding both the rider group and the geofence in Austin slowly, making sure to prioritize safety and avoid any major events with the early rollout.
Tesla is expanding its Robotaxi program in Austin, Texas, as several people have received invitations to participate and take rides.
Tesla first launched the Robotaxi platform on June 22. It invited a handful of people to participate in the first-ever public rides. We were lucky enough to get an invitation, and our permissions have been expanded in the Bay Area pilot program as well.
The group was small and consisted of big names in the Tesla community. It expanded and is continuing to offer these exclusive invitations to notable members of the Tesla community.
There have been fewer than five subsequent invitations after the first group’s were sent in late June:
I’m so stoked!! LFG 🙌🏽🙌🏽 @Tesla @Tesla_AI @robotaxi @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/F4chRhMjc9
— Arash (@MinimalDuck) August 7, 2025
I finally got it, guys!! 💯🙌 @robotaxi early access invite 🤠
Wait, does it mean I have to be 65 or wait another 65 years? 😎 pic.twitter.com/yAVPHXISY6
— JeebsTX 🇺🇸 (@JeebsTX) August 7, 2025
Tesla has been expanding both the rider group and the geofence in Austin slowly, making sure to prioritize safety and avoid any major events with the early rollout.
Tesla’s new Robotaxi geofence shape is an FU by Elon Musk to the competition
“We are being very cautious. We do not want to take any chances, so we are going to go cautiously. But the service areas and the number of vehicles in operation will increase at a hyper-exponential rate,” CEO Elon Musk said during the Q2 Earnings Call.
Eventually, the Robotaxi platform will not require an invite, and it will operate without geofences. Musk believes Tesla can get there within three or six months, and plans to have at least half of the U.S. population with access to a Robotaxi by the end of the year:
🚨Tesla plans to offer driverless Robotaxi rides to half the U.S. population by the end of the year, Musk says https://t.co/xEDoTF6fIt
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 23, 2025
“I think we will probably have autonomous ride-hailing in probably half the population of the U.S. by the end of the year. That’s at least our goal, subject to regulatory approvals. I think we will technically be able to do it. Assuming we have regulatory approvals, it’s probably addressing half the population of the U.S. by the end of the year.”
Tesla plans to have regulatory approval in Nevada, Arizona, and Florida sooner than in other states.
Elon Musk
Tesla makes major change at Supercharger Diner amid epic demand
To ensure that menu items are both available in plentiful quantities and fresh, the menu could feature some seasonal options moving forward.
Tesla has made a major change at its Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles as the location is experiencing epic amounts of demand after launch.
The Supercharger Diner was an idea of CEO Elon Musk’s way back in 2018. It took some time to come to fruition, but it has finally opened, serving its first customers in July.
Tesla Supercharger Diner officially opens: menu, prices, features, and more
Upon its launch, people lined up around the block to give the restaurant a try. There were some who admitted to waiting 13 hours for the doors to open, which finally did at 4:20 p.m. local time.
If you know anything about Tesla, you know that the time fits the bill for the company.
Tesla Cybertruck leftovers are the main course at the Supercharger Diner
Nevertheless, it has basically been a non-stop operation since its grand opening. It’s already available to serve customers 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. These hours, along with the long-awaited grand opening, have brought tens of thousands of customers in the first few weeks.
As a result, the Diner’s chef, Eric Greenspan, revealed there will be some things that will no longer be on the menu as it handles “unprecedented demand.”
He told Eater the menu would be “forever evolving.” It has, as a result, now been void of the following menu items:
- Market Salad
- Club Sandwich
- Hashbrown Bites
- Biscuits and Red Gravy
- Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Vegan Patty option for Burger
- Waffles are now only served in the morning, instead of all day
- Soft serve will return this week. It’s provided by a local farm, which couldn’t handle the demand
- Reimagined fountain drinks
Tesla focused on sourcing a vast majority of the food from local sources. This is likely why it has been forced to scale back much of its menu for the time being. When restaurants source their food and beverages locally, their menus change frequently.
To ensure that menu items are both available in plentiful quantities and fresh, the menu could feature some seasonal options moving forward.
