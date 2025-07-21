Elon Musk
Elon Musk gives key update on plans for Tesla Diner outside of LA
More Tesla Supercharger Diners are on the way, Elon Musk says, as long as the initial one is successful.
Elon Musk has given a key update on its plans for the Tesla Supercharger Diner, as the first location in Los Angeles is set to open today, July 21.
The idea for the Supercharger Diner, which resembles a 50s-style eatery with elements of futuristic technology, is seven years in the making. Many wondered whether Tesla would expand its idea for a Supercharger restaurant outside of LA, and now we have an answer directly from Musk.
Elon Musk confirms awesome new features at Tesla Diner Supercharger
The Tesla CEO said that the company will establish these types of experiences “in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.”
If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.
An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging! https://t.co/zmbv6GfqKf
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2025
The Supercharger Diner has plenty of ways to draw in customers, and although the food and merchandise sold at the location will not be a major contributor to Tesla’s balance sheet, where investors want to see it, it could pay off in other ways.
The Diner is not exclusive to Tesla owners, so those who drive gas cars can still stop in for a burger, fries, and a shake while roaming around Los Angeles. The features of the Diner, however, do require a Tesla vehicle.
In-car ordering and movie screens syncing to the center touchscreen are two things that Tesla owners will enjoy that other drivers will not. These might be trivial, but the experience on its own could be a way that some consider buying a Tesla.
It might sound crazy that a singular diner experience would flip someone to buy a car, but it’s not the most outlandish thing we’ve ever come across.
The question is where Tesla will plan to build these Supercharger Diners. Musk has already indicated that Starbase, Texas, will be one location, which fits with one of his other companies, SpaceX.
Austin could be an ideal location, but New York, Miami, Washington D.C., Boston, and plenty of other popular metro areas within the U.S. could see their own diners in the coming years.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s Neuralink posts massive update with new milestone
This is the first time Neuralink has successfully implanted two patients in a single day.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink has posted a massive update with a new milestone that puts the company’s progress into perspective. Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous strides in Neuralink’s capabilities.
Now, the company has completed a new first, bringing more hope to the future of this revolutionary technology.
Neuralink’s third brain chip patient shares first video edited with BCI
Neuralink revealed in an update on Monday morning that it has officially completed two implants in a single day, with Patients 8 and 9 both receiving devices over the past weekend.
“Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits,” the company said in the short update. It did not disclose which day the surgeries were completed, but it did state explicitly that they both occurred on the same day:
We successfully completed both P8 and P9 this weekend, our first time performing two surgeries in one day. Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits. We are looking forward to supporting them on their Neuralink journey.
— Neuralink (@neuralink) July 21, 2025
Musk said that Neuralink’s capabilities could do “life-changing good for ultimately millions, maybe billions, of people.” Right now, it is being used to help combat life-altering diseases, such as ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, as well as cervical spinal cord injuries.
Eventually, Neuralink could resolve things like anxiety, depression, and blindness, among many other ailments.
Its Link device also received FDA recognition for speech restoration earlier this year, marking a significant bit of progress in the program as it explores ways to cure ailments of various natures.
Elon Musk
Tesla preps to expand Robotaxi geofence once again, answering Waymo
Just days after Waymo responded to them, Tesla is preparing for a potentially massive expansion of the Robotaxi geofence.
Tesla is preparing to expand its Robotaxi geofence yet again, just days after Waymo responded to its initial broadening of the area.
Tesla launched its first expansion last week, less than a month after introducing Robotaxi rides in Austin.
The company opted for a very interesting shape for its geofence expansion, which was more of an indication that it could launch more rides in virtually any area of the city due to the new geofence it chose.
Waymo then responded to Tesla shortly after with an expansion of its own. After Tesla’s first expansion of its geofence, it had 42 square miles of Robotaxi-accessible travel region. This was larger than Waymo’s 37 square miles.
However, the Waymo expansion last week brought the company to a substantial 90 square miles of Austin:
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
Tesla appears to be ready to respond. Drone operator and Gigafactory Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer spotted Tesla Robotaxi validation vehicles well west of downtown Austin in the area of Marble Falls, Texas.
This would significantly increase Tesla’s square mileage if it could manage to bring its geofence to that size:
🚨 We could see Tesla’s response to Waymo’s expansion in Austin very soon
Based on Tesla’s expansion last time, it’s safe to assume they can go to any area of Austin whenever they choose
It’s not a coincidence they chose, well, you know, the shape they did 🤣 https://t.co/xB92SQ1ntC
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 19, 2025
The two companies are not directly responding to one another with these expansions, but it appears that there is a significant amount of competition underway, which ultimately benefits the consumers.
Waymo has been operating in Texas since March from a fully public perspective, while Tesla is still slowly expanding its test size for the Robotaxi fleet on a nearly daily basis. Tesla launched Robotaxi rides to a handful of Early Access Program members on June 22.
Tesla is also expanding to other regions of the United States, particularly in Arizona and California. However, the Texas expansion is a priority currently, as it is the only region where Tesla has received approval to operate passenger rides in a driverless setting in the country.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk confirms awesome new features at Tesla Diner Supercharger
More details continue to be revealed about the Tesla Supercharger Diner as its opening seems to be imminent.
Elon Musk has confirmed a few new features that will be present at the Tesla Diner Supercharger in Los Angeles.
Musk confirmed these two new details as he revealed he recently ate at the Supercharger Diner. We also recently confirmed a few menu items as a soft launch has already occurred, and a public launch date appears to be within reach.
The new features were revealed by Tesla Joy on X. We shared the details, and Musk confirmed that these are, in fact, features of the Diner that Tesla owners will be able to enjoy.
Tesla reveals key detail of Supercharger Diner, but it’s bigger than you think
The Diner is not exclusive to Tesla owners, but these two features do require a Tesla for compatibility purposes.
Order Food from Your Car
As you pull into the Supercharger Diner, you can order any food item you want, including burgers, wings, fries, shakes, cookies, and more, directly from your vehicle.
A prompt will likely appear that will open a menu to the Supercharger Diner, allowing you to order food. An employee will bring the food out, that is, if Tesla decides to continue with a true and traditional 50s diner theme.
We get it, it’s not a groundbreaking feature. It’s still cool, convenient, and another advantage to visit the diner as a Tesla owner.
Movie Screen Audio Will Sync to Your Tesla
There are two massive movie screens that will play various entertainment options during your visit to the Supercharger Diner. There have been movie clips and even SpaceX launch highlights playing during recent drone flyovers at the location on Santa Monica Boulevard.
Instead of having to open your windows to hear the content on the screen, it will instead sync the audio and play directly in your vehicle through your car stereo speakers.
True
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2025
The Supercharger Diner has also appeared on the Tesla app for the first time, and is currently showing 80 stalls at the location:
🚨 The Tesla Diner is now showing up on the phone app.
80 Superchargers!!! pic.twitter.com/fdN2MzyZCg
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 18, 2025
Although the stalls are not yet active, the culmination of all the details we’ve learned over the past week about the Diner only points to one thing: an imminent grand opening.
Tesla has not yet confirmed a date for the Supercharger Diner’s opening, and Los Angeles building and construction permits also do not state a specific target date for opening.
It seems as if Tesla will reveal the date itself, potentially in the coming week, as it will report earnings on Wednesday, July 23.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink posts massive update with new milestone
Elon Musk gives key update on plans for Tesla Diner outside of LA
Tesla analyst says this stock concern is overblown while maintaining $400 PT
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
Tesla exec hints at useful and potentially killer Model Y L feature
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s target for Starship’s 10th launch
Trending
-
Elon Musk4 days ago
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
-
News4 days ago
Tesla exec hints at useful and potentially killer Model Y L feature
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Elon Musk reveals SpaceX’s target for Starship’s 10th launch
-
Elon Musk6 days ago
Tesla ups Robotaxi fare price to another comical figure with service area expansion
-
News4 days ago
Tesla’s longer Model Y did not scale back requests for this vehicle type from fans
-
News4 days ago
“Worthy of respect:” Six-seat Model Y L acknowledged by Tesla China’s biggest rivals
-
News5 days ago
First glimpse of Tesla Model Y with six seats and extended wheelbase
-
Elon Musk5 days ago
Elon Musk confirms Tesla is already rolling out a new feature for in-car Grok