Elon Musk made an overnight stop at Gigafactory Shanghai on Thursday, flying in from Shenzhen to thank Tesla’s China and Asia-Pacific teams in person during a 24-hour trip to China. Tesla vice president Grace Tao confirmed the visit in a Weibo post, saying Musk met employees face to face, praised the Shanghai team’s manufacturing capabilities and execution, and discussed progress on driver assistance and humanoid robots.

Photos from the visit show Musk at the center of a large group of factory workers. “Let’s make the future look like the future,” he told the team, according to posts from the event that Musk shared on X. Attendees also said he urged employees to spend their time and resources on becoming truly useful and building products that matter to humanity, rather than chasing short-term speculation.

The trip was tied to APEC Leaders’ Week in Shenzhen, where Musk traveled as part of President Trump’s Asia delegation. It is also why he joined Wednesday’s New York Times DealBook Summit remotely, writing beforehand, “I will be in China, so it will be digital me.”

Before arriving in Shanghai, Musk met in Shenzhen with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. A CCTV-affiliated account reported that Musk pledged Tesla would keep increasing production in China, though it gave no target or timeline.

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Giga Shanghai remains Tesla’s most productive factory. It shipped 810,889 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the first ten months of 2026, up 21.4 percent from a year earlier, according to figures cited by Reuters, and Tesla’s third quarter update lists its installed capacity at more than 950,000 vehicles a year.

Most of that output is now leaving China. Of the 67,829 vehicles Shanghai shipped in October, 59,012 were exports, leaving 8,817 for domestic buyers. Tesla’s China retail sales were down 66 percent from a year earlier that month, the lowest since July 2022, according to CnEVPost.

Musk’s comments on driver assistance will be watched closely by Chinese owners, who are still waiting on a full rollout of Tesla’s supervised self-driving software. Musk said a year ago he hoped for full approval in China around early 2026, but Tesla has not announced a launch date, as Teslarati has reported. The country is also a key test of Musk’s broader pitch: autonomy and Optimus are the businesses he has said will make up the vast majority of Tesla’s future value.