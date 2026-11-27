News
Tesla is rolling out its biggest battery upgrade through a software update
Tesla is rolling out what is likely its biggest battery feature in years through a software update, as owners are starting to reveal the new addition is hitting their cars.
Tesla is now giving owners the option to manually enable Battery Preconditioning, a feature that was previously only available at the vehicles’ discretion when heading to a Supercharger stall.
It is on its way to some owners, who are sharing the first screenshots of the feature, which lies within the Charging section of the Tesla App:
This is how 2026.44.3.1 battery preconditioning looks in the current Tesla App. 👇 https://t.co/TN9lGkc3JP
— Lothar Lindinger (@lotharlindinger) November 27, 2026
The “Preconditioning for Fast Charging” button is clearly labeled just below the charging information UI in the app. Of course, you do not need to keep it exclusively for fast charging, as preconditioning the cells can have a lot of different advantages for EV drivers.
Battery preconditioning brings your battery cells to an ideal temperature before driving or fast charging. Warming or cooling the battery cells to a proper temperature can improve charging speeds, protect the cells and their longevity, restore regenerative braking quicker in cold temperatures, and help with both performance and efficiency.
This new change comes with Tesla Software Version 2026.44.3.1, which includes several new improvements, like a new Charging Network View, Security Improvements, and Bug Fixes.
This is a welcome change and it is pretty surprising that this has not been enabled before now. There were a handful of times in the winter last year that I would set my destination as a Supercharger just to get the cells warmed up to get regenerative braking and performance to a more reasonable level.
This should be something that helps many owners in colder climates get more from their Teslas, and it also should help with long-term battery health.
News
Tesla aims to bolster Optimus with newest company acquisition
Tesla is set to make a major acquisition as it plans to buy a more than a century-old German manufacturing systems supplier. The move targets EMAG, a specialist in precision machines used to produce drive systems for humanoid robots, according to a filing with Germany’s antitrust authority that surfaced Friday.
Reuters first reported the news.
The planned transaction appeared on the Bundeskartellamt’s list of pending reviews as an asset acquisition involving Tesla and the EMAG Group, under case number B5-132/26 and dated November 23. Financial terms and the exact scope of assets remain undisclosed.
Tesla has not commented, and EMAG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Headquartered in Salach near Stuttgart, EMAG traces its roots to an iron foundry founded in Bautzen in 1867. It designs and builds turning, grinding, gear-cutting, and related machines long used in automotive production, but more recently those systems have been applied to the complex gears and actuators required in humanoid robots such as Tesla’s Optimus.
Why Elon Musk’s target date for buying an Optimus robot is harder than it sounds
Some local reports have suggested that the 220 EMAG employees could end up transferring to Tesla while the Salach site remains in opertaion. EMAG has faced some challenges in recent years; it has posted losses amid softer demand from traditional automotive customers. It recently cut hundreds of jobs in Germany.
Bringing specialized machining capability in-house would give Tesla tighter control over a critical production bottleneck for Optimus, whose joints require high-precision components that are difficult to scale.
The approach fits a pattern of strategic, macro-level acquisitions Tesla has used to accelerate vertical integration.
In 2019 the company completed its purchase of Maxwell Technologies for approximately $218 million in stock, primarily to obtain the firm’s dry-electrode battery manufacturing process. That technology promised to eliminate solvent-based slurry coating, reduce factory size and energy use, cut costs, and raise energy density, steps that later underpinned development of Tesla’s 4680 cells.
Although Tesla later sold Maxwell’s ultracapacitor business, it retained the dry-electrode know-how and has continued refining it for high-volume production.
Earlier, Tesla’s 2017 acquisition of German automation specialist Grohmann Engineering supplied expertise in high-speed manufacturing systems that helped ramp vehicle output. The EMAG filing signals a similar bid to internalize specialized tooling and process knowledge, this time aimed at scaling humanoid robot production rather than cars or batteries alone.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk will give every American kid a SpaceX share every year
Elon Musk’s SpaceX stock giveaway to American kids just became something that repeats every year.
Elon Musk says the SpaceX shares headed to American children will not be a one time gift.
“I will be donating another share of SpaceX to all kids in America every year,” Musk wrote on X on Thanksgiving. He later quoted Sawyer Merritt’s estimate that the pledge covers about 70 million children, adding, “Vital that children have a stake in the future.”
At Wednesday’s closing price of $127.44, one share for 70 million children works out to roughly $9 billion a year, a figure that would rise or fall with SpaceX’s stock. Musk did not say how the annual shares would be distributed or whether they would also flow through Trump Accounts.
Vital that children have a stake in the future — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2026
The yearly pledge builds on an announcement made a day earlier. SpaceX said Wednesday it will donate one newly issued class A share to every currently active Trump Account, with Musk personally matching the gift. “Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” Musk wrote.
Combined with President and COO Gwynne Shotwell’s pledge of more than 2 million shares, that first round totals about 142 million shares worth roughly $18.1 billion. Musk said SpaceX’s share will be transferred next month, while “the share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year.”
Musk also offered the new shareholders some advice. “If SpaceX succeeds in making life multiplanetary and harnessing even a millionth of the Sun’s energy, it will be worth about a million times the current global economy,” he wrote, calling the goals “absurdly difficult” before adding, “I recommend holding on to your shares.”
The giveaway has grown quickly since October, when Musk first promised a SpaceX share to “every kid in America” in 2027. Shotwell had already committed her own stock to Trump Accounts, with those shares due to reach eligible children in December.
Trump Accounts, also known as 530A accounts, are tax advantaged investment accounts open to any U.S. child under 18 with a Social Security number. The White House said in October that nearly 70 million had been opened, more than 60 million of them through automatic enrollment, though it is unclear how many count as active.
The first gift was announced hours after the FCC authorized SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million Starmind data center satellites. It also arrives as Tesla and SpaceX special committees negotiate a possible all stock merger, which would make every child holding SpaceX stock an owner of the combined company if a deal closes.
News
Tesla removed the most annoying part of Full Self-Driving
Tesla removed the most annoying part of Full Self-Driving with its latest v15 release. The suite, which aims to reduce critical interventions by 25-times, is no longer looking for input on why you took over.
As FSD v15 rolled out last weekend, perhaps one of the first things I noticed as an Early Access Program (EAP) member is that Tesla had finally removed the Interventions Menu:
🚨 Tesla has removed the Interventions Menu when you take over FSD: https://t.co/H3YGhnAy1c
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 22, 2026
With the Full Self-Driving v14 update, Tesla implemented an Interventions Menu, a short list of four options; Parking, Navigation, Critical, and Other. These were the options given to drivers to give immediate feedback directly to Tesla as to why their FSD suite was interrupted from operation.
The issue with the menu was it did not go away without an input. The only way to truly avoid it was to be on a phone call when taking over, as it would not appear. However, many owners indicated they were so annoyed with the menu, they would simply input each reason as “Critical,” which is usually reserved for major instances.
It is unclear whether Tesla removed the Intervention Menu because of the complaints owners gave about its required nature, differing from past input methods that were totally optional, or if the company is simply taking it away because it feels it does not need it.
The FSD v15 suite is already incredibly robust in terms of performance, as it comes with a variety of new features including pothole and debris avoidance, Navigation fixes, and the new Reality View function that has truly stolen the show.
Overall, the removal of the Interventions Menu is a welcome change and I believe many owners will also find that FSD is simply more pleasant to use when you do not have to justify why you took over. It seems to me that Tesla will be able to utilize its SI to determine the cause of the intervention, instead of having owners, in a fit of annoyance, simply press whichever option their finger happens to land on first.