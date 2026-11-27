Tesla is rolling out what is likely its biggest battery feature in years through a software update, as owners are starting to reveal the new addition is hitting their cars.

Tesla is now giving owners the option to manually enable Battery Preconditioning, a feature that was previously only available at the vehicles’ discretion when heading to a Supercharger stall.

It is on its way to some owners, who are sharing the first screenshots of the feature, which lies within the Charging section of the Tesla App:

This is how 2026.44.3.1 battery preconditioning looks in the current Tesla App. 👇 https://t.co/TN9lGkc3JP — Lothar Lindinger (@lotharlindinger) November 27, 2026

The “Preconditioning for Fast Charging” button is clearly labeled just below the charging information UI in the app. Of course, you do not need to keep it exclusively for fast charging, as preconditioning the cells can have a lot of different advantages for EV drivers.

Battery preconditioning brings your battery cells to an ideal temperature before driving or fast charging. Warming or cooling the battery cells to a proper temperature can improve charging speeds, protect the cells and their longevity, restore regenerative braking quicker in cold temperatures, and help with both performance and efficiency.

This new change comes with Tesla Software Version 2026.44.3.1, which includes several new improvements, like a new Charging Network View, Security Improvements, and Bug Fixes.

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This is a welcome change and it is pretty surprising that this has not been enabled before now. There were a handful of times in the winter last year that I would set my destination as a Supercharger just to get the cells warmed up to get regenerative braking and performance to a more reasonable level.

This should be something that helps many owners in colder climates get more from their Teslas, and it also should help with long-term battery health.