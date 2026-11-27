Tesla is set to make a major acquisition as it plans to buy a more than a century-old German manufacturing systems supplier. The move targets EMAG, a specialist in precision machines used to produce drive systems for humanoid robots, according to a filing with Germany’s antitrust authority that surfaced Friday.

Reuters first reported the news.

The planned transaction appeared on the Bundeskartellamt’s list of pending reviews as an asset acquisition involving Tesla and the EMAG Group, under case number B5-132/26 and dated November 23. Financial terms and the exact scope of assets remain undisclosed.

Tesla has not commented, and EMAG did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Headquartered in Salach near Stuttgart, EMAG traces its roots to an iron foundry founded in Bautzen in 1867. It designs and builds turning, grinding, gear-cutting, and related machines long used in automotive production, but more recently those systems have been applied to the complex gears and actuators required in humanoid robots such as Tesla’s Optimus.

Some local reports have suggested that the 220 EMAG employees could end up transferring to Tesla while the Salach site remains in opertaion. EMAG has faced some challenges in recent years; it has posted losses amid softer demand from traditional automotive customers. It recently cut hundreds of jobs in Germany.

Bringing specialized machining capability in-house would give Tesla tighter control over a critical production bottleneck for Optimus, whose joints require high-precision components that are difficult to scale.

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The approach fits a pattern of strategic, macro-level acquisitions Tesla has used to accelerate vertical integration.

In 2019 the company completed its purchase of Maxwell Technologies for approximately $218 million in stock, primarily to obtain the firm’s dry-electrode battery manufacturing process. That technology promised to eliminate solvent-based slurry coating, reduce factory size and energy use, cut costs, and raise energy density, steps that later underpinned development of Tesla’s 4680 cells.

Although Tesla later sold Maxwell’s ultracapacitor business, it retained the dry-electrode know-how and has continued refining it for high-volume production.

Earlier, Tesla’s 2017 acquisition of German automation specialist Grohmann Engineering supplied expertise in high-speed manufacturing systems that helped ramp vehicle output. The EMAG filing signals a similar bid to internalize specialized tooling and process knowledge, this time aimed at scaling humanoid robot production rather than cars or batteries alone.