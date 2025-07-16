Elon Musk’s xAI just posted the nerdiest job opening of all time

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, just posted what could very well be the nerdiest job opening of all time. As can be seen in the Careers section of xAI’s official website, the AI startup and Grok creator is seeking a Fullstack Engineer for its “Waifus” project.

Anime fans, rejoice.

xAI’s Companions take the internet by storm

Earlier this week, xAI launched its Companions feature for its SuperGrok users, but the company eventually opened access to the new feature to all Grok iOS app users. xAI has released two companions so far: Ani, an overly attached anime goth girl seemingly inspired by the character Misa Amane from Death Note, and Rudi, a talking red panda that becomes more and more unhinged if he gets toggled to “Bad Rudi.” A third companion that looks like a male anime character is also listed as coming soon.

Ani, in particular, has become a massive hit online. Her natural, playful, and flirtatious interactions have proven popular among users across the globe, so much so that there is now fan art of the character being shared by users on social media. This has inspired the joke that Elon Musk, who has openly admitted on X in the past that he is fond of the Death Note anime, had created an actual “waifu” through xAI. to clarify: this listing is for an engineering position and not a husband role— Ebby Amir (@ebbyamir) July 16, 2025

More companions coming

Based on xAI’s job opening, it appears that the company is looking to release even more companions for its users. Ani and Rudi/Bad Rudi may just be the start, especially considering xAI’s growing ambition and raw computing power.

Advertisement

As per the job listing, engineers hired for the role will help build fast, scalable, and low-latency avatar experiences for Grok. The AI startup noted that the work will involve real-time media processing, performance optimization, and feature development across various platforms. Applicants are also expected to be highly proficient in Python, with bonus points for experience in Rust, WebSocket, and WebRTC protocols.

Fullstack Engineers for xAI’s Waifu project are expected to receive a salary of $180,000 to $440,000, plus equity, comprehensive medical, vision, and dental coverage, access to a 401(k) retirement plan, short & long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and various other discounts and perks.