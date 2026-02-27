Tesla drops latest hint that new Cybertruck trim is selling like hotcakes

Tesla’s new Cybertruck offering has had its delivery date pushed back once again. This is now the second time, and deliveries for the newest orders are now pushed well into 2027.

According to Tesla’s Online Design Studio, the new All-Wheel-Drive Cybertruck will now be delivered in April 2027. Earlier orders are still slated for early this Summer, but orders from here on forward are now officially pushed into next year:

🚨 Tesla has updated the $59,990 Cybertruck Dual Motor AWD’s estimated delivery date to April 2027. First deliveries are still slated for June, but if you order it now, you’ll be waiting over a year. Demand appears to be off the charts for the new Cybertruck and consumers are… pic.twitter.com/raDCCeC0zP Advertisement — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 26, 2026

Just three days ago, the initial delivery date of June 2026 was pushed back to early Fall, and now, that date has officially moved to April 2027.

The fact that Tesla has had to push back deliveries once again proves one of two things: either Tesla has slow production plans for the new Cybertruck trim, or demand is off the charts.

Judging by how Tesla is already planning to raise the price based on demand in just a few days, it seems like the company knows it is giving a tremendous deal on this spec of Cybertruck, and units are moving quickly.

That points more toward demand and not necessarily to slower production plans, but it is not confirmed.

Tesla is set to hike the price on March 1, so tomorrow will be the final day to grab the new Cybertruck trim for just $59,990.

It features:

Dual Motor AWD w/ est. 325 mi of range

Powered tonneau cover

Bed outlets (2x 120V + 1x 240V) & Powershare capability

Coil springs w/ adaptive damping

Heated first-row seats w/ textile material that is easy to clean

Steer-by-wire & Four Wheel Steering

6’ x 4’ composite bed

Towing capacity of up to 7,500 lbs

Powered frunk

Interestingly, the price offering is fairly close to what Tesla unveiled back in late 2019.