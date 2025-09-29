Lucid CEO shades Tesla Model S: “Nothing has changed in 12 years now”

Lucid Motors’ interim CEO Marc Winterhoff recently shared some of his thoughts on rival EV maker Tesla, which is arguably the world’s undisputed leader in electric cars. As per the interim CEO, Lucid is actually seeing quite a bit of business from former Tesla owners.

Winterhoff noted that part of this is due to the Tesla Model S, which has gotten very long in the tooth.

Lucid CEO’s remarks

During his interview with the Financial Times, the Lucid interim CEO admitted that the company is climbing an uphill battle. He also discussed Uber’s increasing stake in Lucid, as well as the rid-hailing giant’s order for 20,000 units of the Lucid Gravity, a competitor to the Tesla Model X. The executive highlighted that Lucid’s next stage will hinge on the release of its affordable Model Y fighter as well, which should cost about $50,000.

Most interestingly, Winterhoff stated that Lucid is actually seeing a boost in sales from Tesla owners who have been turned off by the company’s aging lineup and Elon Musk’s political activities. “We have seen an uptick, that’s definitely the case, in Europe and also here in the US,” Winterhoff stated.

The Lucid interim CEO specifically pointed to the Model S as an example of Tesla’s aging lineup. As per the executive, the Model S age is one of the reasons why customers are looking for other options, like the Lucid Air. “The Model S, nothing has changed in 12 years now. . . (customers) are actively looking for other options,” he said.

Tesla Model S and Model X

In a way, the Tesla Model S and Model X are indeed long in the tooth, though Winterhoff’s comment about the all-electric sedan not changing for 12 years is inaccurate. The Model S received its Plaid upgrade in 2021, and it was refreshed earlier this year. While the car itself still has a similar body as its first iteration, practically everything under the hood and inside the cabin of the Model S has changed over the years.

That being said, sales of the Model S and Model X have fallen significantly since their peak. Thus, it would be a good idea for Tesla to put some effort and love into making its flagship sedan and SUV more attractive to consumers. For now, Tesla is putting in some effort into the two vehicles, as shown in the “Luxe” package it recently released for the Model S and Model X.