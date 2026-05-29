Tesla’s Robotaxi dreams just took a massive step toward reality

Tesla’s dreams of operating a fully autonomous ride-hailing platform just took a massive step toward reality, as two separate events have indicated the company is perhaps closer than ever to achieving self-driving as a product.

On Thursday, Tesla was granted authorization by the State of Texas to operate driverless vehicles in a commercial manner. On May 28, Senate Bill 2807, passed by the 89th Texas Legislature, took effect after being passed back on September 1, 2025.

The bill establishes a statewide regulatory framework requiring authorization from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles for companies to operate automated vehicles commercially on Texas roads.

This covers driverless, or SAE Level 4+, operations for passenger transport, meaning Robotaxi, or freight.

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Tesla and other companies can self-certify their vehicles and tech as long as they:

Operate in compliance with Texas traffic laws

Maintain proper registration, title, and insurance

Use compliant automated driving systems

Record onboard activity and handle system failures and glitches safely.

The new authorization, which was first reported by James Stephenson on X, allows companies to utilize their own processes to determine if their vehicles are ready to operate without drivers.

🚨BREAKING:

Tesla has been authorized by the State of Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially under the new law that took effect today, May 28th, 2026. Tesla has officially self-certified the software running on its robotaxis as Level 4. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/KSJdsvlaW5 — James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) May 28, 2026

It is a rule that expedites the entire approval process, keeping agencies out of a usually long, lengthy, and frustrating task that is essential to technological advancements. It essentially means Tesla can launch commercial Robotaxi operations at this point.

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On the very same day, Tesla continued the momentum as CEO Elon Musk shared a video of Cybercab units autonomously driving off the property at Gigafactory Texas. This is a major step in the story of the Cybercab.

Mass production of the Cybercab started at Giga Texas in April, and it is already heading out of the factory on its own.

Cybercab driving itself out of the GigaTexas factory pic.twitter.com/EwAMVVDjYy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2026

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These two major events mark a drastic step forward in Tesla’s progress toward Cybercab and the permissions it needs to operate a self-driving ride-hailing service. Tesla is now able to operate autonomously under Texas law by self-certifying, and with the potentially imminent rollout of Cybercab, Tesla’s autonomous dreams are starting to take serious shape.