The City of Memphis has collected all taxes owed by Elon Musk’s xAI before the payment deadline, creating a $3.2 million special revenue fund to support communities affected by the company’s operations.

City officials confirmed that the funds will be reinvested in local neighborhoods near xAI’s Colossus supercomputer.

Directing xAI funds toward community projects

Mayor Paul Young’s administration recently outlined how the funds will be allocated. The initiative was focused on improving infrastructure and quality of life in neighborhoods impacted by xAI’s construction and operations.

Councilwoman Yolanda Cooper-Sutton emphasized that the process will include public input, with surveys already distributed to residents to guide spending priorities, according to ABC24.

“With that ordinance, we are in the near future getting ready to set up the committee because this is the people’s money,” Cooper-Sutton said. “We wanna make sure that it is used for the people.”

Officials noted that they are planning to present a final proposal to the entire council after reviewing community feedback. Cooper-Sutton added that the program represents a step toward ensuring businesses operating in Memphis treat residents “fairly and with equality.”

“It is truly, truly a blessing. What we are doing here at this body and this council, we wanna make sure that whatever business that comes here, that the people are treated fairly and with equality,” she stated.

xAI partnership fuels local job opportunities

Beyond tax revenue, xAI’s growing presence is expected to bolster Memphis’ workforce development goals. Earlier this month, the artificial intelligence startup co-hosted a job fair at Crosstown Concourse with the American Job Center to connect residents with new employment pathways.

“We know that jobs are coming. We know that talent is here,” Melody Freemon, executive director of the Greater Memphis Workforce Development Board, stated. “We wanna make sure we’re not just putting people in any ole jobs. We wanna put people on a pathway to self-sustainability. We wanna put people on a pathway to self-sustainability and something they can rely on in the future.”

Freemon also noted that the Greater Memphis Workforce Development Board was able to make a favorable offer to xAI. “We promised that we can provide a pipeline. This is the central hub for connection. This is where job seekers are, so let us take the headache off of your hiring needs. Come here, let us source the people and make sure that we meet the demand,” Freeman stated.