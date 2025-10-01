Neuralink’s first human patient shares journey to renewed self-independence

Less than two years after becoming the first person to receive Neuralink’s brain-computer interface, Noland Arbaugh is living a completely transformed life.

Paralyzed from the shoulders down following a 2016 swimming accident, Arbaugh underwent a two-hour robotic surgery that implanted Neuralink’s Telepathy device into his motor cortex. This has allowed him to control devices and even play video games using only his mind.

A new kind of independence

Since the implant, Arbaugh has reclaimed daily activities that were once impossible. He browses the web, plays video games like Mario Kart, studies neuroscience, and operates his smart home without lifting a finger, according to The Valley Vanguard. Though the device requires periodic charging, Arbaugh views the trade-off as minor compared to the independence it provides.

Arbaugh described his life before his Neuralink surgery as “a blur of meaningless time.” Today, he spends up to ten hours a day using the chip to learn and connect with others. He has gone back to school, diving deep into neuroscience, and he has also discovered a new purpose through public speaking.

He does not hesitate to share his story with audiences worldwide. “It feels like I’ve been given a second shot,” he said. “I always had potential, now I have a way to express it.”

Challenges and a vision

Being the first Neuralink patient has not been without strain. Arbaugh has faced intense media scrutiny, online harassment, and even a dangerous SWAT incident at his home triggered by a hoax call, as noted in a Forbes report. Still, he remains a vocal supporter of the technology, funding his advocacy through speaking events and public outreach.

Founded by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink’s goal is to connect human thought seamlessly with tech devices, potentially restoring communication and mobility for those living with paralysis or other conditions. Arbaugh’s success with his Telepathy device offers a tangible demonstration of what’s possible, and as per Elon Musk, Neuralink is now preparing to roll out its Blindsight device, which should be capable of restoring sight to the visually impaired.