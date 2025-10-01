News
Neuralink’s first human patient shares journey to renewed self-independence
Before the surgery, Arbaugh described life as “a blur of meaningless time.”
Less than two years after becoming the first person to receive Neuralink’s brain-computer interface, Noland Arbaugh is living a completely transformed life.
Paralyzed from the shoulders down following a 2016 swimming accident, Arbaugh underwent a two-hour robotic surgery that implanted Neuralink’s Telepathy device into his motor cortex. This has allowed him to control devices and even play video games using only his mind.
A new kind of independence
Since the implant, Arbaugh has reclaimed daily activities that were once impossible. He browses the web, plays video games like Mario Kart, studies neuroscience, and operates his smart home without lifting a finger, according to The Valley Vanguard. Though the device requires periodic charging, Arbaugh views the trade-off as minor compared to the independence it provides.
Arbaugh described his life before his Neuralink surgery as “a blur of meaningless time.” Today, he spends up to ten hours a day using the chip to learn and connect with others. He has gone back to school, diving deep into neuroscience, and he has also discovered a new purpose through public speaking.
He does not hesitate to share his story with audiences worldwide. “It feels like I’ve been given a second shot,” he said. “I always had potential, now I have a way to express it.”
Challenges and a vision
Being the first Neuralink patient has not been without strain. Arbaugh has faced intense media scrutiny, online harassment, and even a dangerous SWAT incident at his home triggered by a hoax call, as noted in a Forbes report. Still, he remains a vocal supporter of the technology, funding his advocacy through speaking events and public outreach.
Founded by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink’s goal is to connect human thought seamlessly with tech devices, potentially restoring communication and mobility for those living with paralysis or other conditions. Arbaugh’s success with his Telepathy device offers a tangible demonstration of what’s possible, and as per Elon Musk, Neuralink is now preparing to roll out its Blindsight device, which should be capable of restoring sight to the visually impaired.
Elon Musk
Boring Company buys land near Nashville Airport as Music City Loop advances
The Music City Loop will feature a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport.
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has purchased its first parcel of land in Nashville, marking a step toward its Music City Loop project.
As per Davidson County records, the tunneling startup acquired 0.84 acres at 200 Jupiter Drive on September 23 for $937,812 through its Nevada-based LLC, FJ Pads. The property, which is located less than half a mile from Nashville International Airport, currently houses a church and parking lot.
A boring land purchase
The sale actually represents a significant increase in value for the plot’s owners, Pastor Migel Seda and his wife Euralia, as the plot of land was acquired in 2016 for just $210,000. That’s a substantial 347% premium, as noted in a report from The Tennessean.
The Boring Company has not disclosed how the land will be used, but its proximity to the airport has prompted speculations from Tesla community members that it could serve as a staging yard or operations hub for the Music Loop’s construction. The price that The Boring Company paid for the parcel of land is not surprising as well, as Elon Musk’s companies have been known to pay a premium for real estate.
That being said, neither the sellers nor the tunneling startup issued a comment about the purchase.
Music City Loop
Back in July 2025, the Boring Company announced plans to build the Music City Loop, a 9.5-mile underground transit tunnel linking downtown Nashville with Nashville International Airport. The system is intended to provide fast, congestion-free travel for commuters. Expectations are high that the Loop system could be operational as soon as Spring 2026.
“Music City Loop will connect downtown and the Convention Center to Nashville International Airport with a transit time of approximately 8 minutes – using underground tunnels beneath state-owned roadways,” the Boring Company noted on the project’s official webpage.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shared his enthusiasm for the Music City Loop. “By leveraging the innovation of private companies like The Boring Company, we’re exploring possibilities we couldn’t achieve on our own as a state. This potential partnership represents the kind of forward-thinking, fiscally responsible approach that will define the future of transportation in Tennessee,” he said.
News
Tesla China shows off Model Y L’s manufacturing process in new video
The video was shared by the electric vehicle maker on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Tesla China has shared a video showing a glimpse at the impressive manufacturing process of the Model Y L.
The video was shared by the electric vehicle maker on Chinese social media platform Weibo.
Model Y L production
The Model Y L may be just an extended wheelbase, six-seat version of the best-selling all-electric crossover, but manufacturing such a vehicle at scale while the standard Model Y is still being produced at high volumes in Giga Shanghai is no joke. As could be seen in Tesla China’s video, however, it appears that Gigafactory Shanghai’s Model Y L line is now dialed in.
This is evident in the impressive automation on the Model Y L’s lines at Giga Shanghai. Throughout the video, robots can be seen producing and assembling parts of the Model Y L, from its third-row seats to its battery modules. Needless to say, it would appear that the Model Y L has become a product of “the machine that builds the machine.”
Model Y L momentum
Vehicle registrations of the Model Y L have been picking up as of late, with industry watchers stating that Tesla China saw 4,000 registrations of the extended wheelbase, six-seat vehicle during the week of September 22-28, 2025. Considering that Tesla China saw a total of 19,300 insurance registrations during the week, the Model Y L effectively contributed almost 20% of the company’s overall figures.
Demand for the Model Y L seems to be quite steady, with Tesla China’s official website stating that the earliest deliveries of the vehicle, if ordered today, would be around November 2025. Overall, the production ramp of the Model Y L, paired with its seemingly healthy demand in China, could provide some notable contributions to the company’s results this coming Q4 2025.
Investor's Corner
Tesla Q3 deliveries expected to exceed 440k as Benchmark holds $475 target
Tesla stock ended the third quarter at $444.72 per share, giving the EV maker a market cap of $1.479 trillion at the end of Q3 2025.
Benchmark has reiterated its “Buy” rating and $475 price target on Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the company prepares to report its third-quarter vehicle deliveries in the coming days.
Tesla stock ended the third quarter at $444.72 per share, giving the EV maker a market cap of $1.479 trillion at the end of Q3 2025.
Benchmark’s estimates
Benchmark analyst Mickey Legg noted that he expects Tesla’s deliveries to hit around 442,000 vehicles this Q3, which is under the 448,000-unit consensus but still well above the 384,000 vehicles that the company reported in Q2 2025. According to the analyst, some optimistic estimates for Tesla’s Q3 deliveries are as high as mid-460,000s.
“Tesla is expected to report 3Q25 global production and deliveries on Thursday. We model 442,000 deliveries versus ~448,000 for FactSet consensus with some high-side calls in the mid-460,000s. A solid sequential uptick off 2Q25’s ~384,000, a measured setup into year-end given a choppy incentive/pricing backdrop,” the analyst wrote.
Benchmark is not the only firm that holds an optimistic outlook on Tesla’s Q3 results. Deutsche Bank raised its own delivery forecast to 461,500, while Piper Sandler lifted its price target to $500 following a visit to China to assess market conditions. Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated an “Overweight” rating and $355 price target for TSLA stock.
Stock momentum meets competitive headwinds
Tesla’s anticipated Q3 results are boosted in part by the impending expiration of the federal EV tax credit in the United States, which analysts believe has encouraged buyers to finalize vehicle purchases sooner, as noted in an Investing.com report.
Tesla shares have surged nearly 30% in September, raising expectations for a strong delivery report. Benchmark warned, however, that some volatility may emerge in the coming quarter.
“With the stock up sharply into the print (roughly ~28-32% in September), its positioning raises the bar for an upside surprise to translate into further near-term strength; we also see risk of volatility if regional mix or ASPs underwhelm. We continue to anticipate policy-driven choppiness after 3Q as certain EV incentives/credits tighten or roll off in select markets, potentially creating 4Q demand air pockets and order-book lumpiness,” the analyst wrote.
