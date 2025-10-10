News
Tesla axed one of the Model Y’s best features in ‘Standard’ trims: here’s why
Lars Moravy explains why Tesla chose to go with a glass roof in the new Standard trims, despite it not being visible.
Tesla chose to implement a glass roof on the new Model Y ‘Standard’, despite the fact that you won’t be able to see it from the inside.
In the new Model Y ‘Standard’ configuration, one of the biggest changes is the lack of a glass roof, which is one of the more unique features Tesla offers.
How Tesla’s Standard models will help deliveries despite price disappointment
The entire roof of the Model Y’s ‘Premium’ and Performance trims is glass, giving everyone in the car an astounding view of the sky.
However, Tesla chose to cover this up in the new ‘Standard’ trim level. Here’s a look at it:
Despite it not being visible from the inside, the roof is still made of glass. It is only visible from the outside. Even if you removed the headliner in the Model Y ‘Standard,’ you would not be able to see the outside, because the glass is opaque:
Fun fact about the Standard Model Y closed glass roof. A Tesla engineer told us that the glass is opaque, so even if you removed the textile lining on the inside, you would not see the outside. 😔 More details to come on our first drive video this Friday. pic.twitter.com/N4uZFlblBB
— Kim Java (@ItsKimJava) October 8, 2025
Tesla’s Vice President of Powertrain, Lars Moravy, commented on the use of glass in the Premium models and how it differs from the glass in the Standard trims:
“All glass is NOT created equal. Remember, the Model Y Premium glass is laminated with silver IR reflective coatings to make it super comfy and reject solar load… the standard is not… plus LOTS of people wanted a closed headliner, always trying to listen (and improve road noise at the same time).”
The decision to cover up the glass while still using it was an efficiency choice. Moravy said Tesla chose to keep the glass for the new Standard models due to “cost, supply chain, and manufacturing efficiency.”
Cost, supply chain and manufacturing efficiency in our factories
— Lars (@larsmoravy) October 9, 2025
Tesla launched the Standard models on Tuesday. The cars were effectively a counter to the loss of the $7,500 EV tax credit.
How Tesla’s Standard models will help deliveries despite price disappointment
“What a giant miss,” one person said.
“With all due respect, no way is this what y’all have been hyping for 6 quarters…” another one claimed.
“So…where are the affordable models?” another reply read.
When Tesla unveiled its Standard versions of the Model 3 and Model Y this week, reactions were mixed. Many liked the addition of two new models, but they were also concerned about the price.
Tesla launches two new affordable models with ‘Standard’ Model 3, Y offerings
There’s no arguing it: $36,990 and $39,990 for the Model 3 Standard and Model Y Standard were not what consumers had in mind.
But, despite Tesla getting its new offerings to a price that is not necessarily as low as many expected, the two cars still have a chance to assist with quarterly deliveries.
Here’s how:
First-time Tesla buyers will lean toward Standard models
Tesla owners have become accustomed to expecting all the bells and whistles in their cars. Heated seats, ventilated seats, acoustic glass, vegan leather, industry-leading performance, world-class range, and a glass roof are all expected by current or past owners.
But what about new owners?
New owners do not have these high expectations, so to many of those who have not sat in a Tesla or driven one before, they are going to be blown away by the minimalistic looks, capabilities, and features of the Standard models.
The Premium models will feel like the high-end offerings that other automakers also have for sale, except they’ll only be a few thousand dollars more than Tesla’s base models. With other companies, the price for these higher-end trims is $10,000 or more.
The more affordable Standard models will be there, but if buyers want the extra features, they’ll likely be able to justify the extra few thousand dollars.
Tesla’s Standard Models fall under the U.S. Average Transaction Price
Kelley Blue Book releases a new report each month showing the average transaction price (ATP) of all vehicles sold in the U.S. for that month.
The latest report, released on September 10 for the month of August, revealed an ATP of $49,077. This was up 0.5% from July ($48,841) and higher year over year by 2.6%.
Technically, Tesla’s new Standard models fall well under that ATP, meaning they technically do qualify as “affordable.” However, realistically speaking, affordable does not mean “under the national average.”
It means accessible for low-income families, single-parent households, and other groups. This would likely be under $30,000.
Déjà Vu with the Cybertruck Rear-Wheel-Drive
When Tesla offered the Cybertruck RWD, it stripped out many of the best features of the Cybertruck, such as the adjustable air suspension, powered tonneau cover, and interior materials, just to name a few.
It was $10,000 less than the Cybertruck AWD, but many people essentially viewed it as a way to push consumers toward the more expensive variants, since the discount was a better value than missing out on features.
Tesla released the Cybertruck RWD to make the AWD look like a deal
Something similar could happen with the Standard models. With it only being a few thousand dollars less than the Premium Model 3 and Model Y, some consumers will see it as a better option to go with the more expensive trim levels.
Even if they don’t, many car buyers will see it as a deal to grab the Standard versions.
Tesla bull sees a new path to 600,000 deliveries per quarter
“We believe the launch of a lower cost model represents the first step to getting back to a ~500k quarterly delivery run-rate, which will be important to stimulate demand for its fleet with the EV tax credit expiring at the end of September.”
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities published a new note to investors on Thursday evening, which seemed to open up the possibility of the automaker returning to a growth rate in terms of deliveries.
After nearly two years of leveling off with deliveries, which was expected, Tesla is now slated to potentially return to growth, Ives says, as it has introduced new, more affordable models. It launched its Standard offerings for the Model 3 and Model Y this week, a strategy to bring cheaper cars to customers amid the loss of the $7,500 tax credit.
🚨 Wedbush’s Dan Ives put up a new Tesla $TSLA note:
“The AI valuation will start to get unlocked in the Tesla story and we believe the march to an AI driven valuation for TSLA over the next 6-9 months has now begun in our view with FSD and autonomous penetration of Tesla’s…
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 10, 2025
In his note to investors, Ives said:
“We believe the launch of a lower cost model represents the first step to getting back to a ~500k quarterly delivery run-rate, which will be important to stimulate demand for its fleet with the EV tax credit expiring at the end of September.”
Although these cars come in only slightly under $40,000, there is some belief that they will do two things: attract car buyers looking for an under-$40k EV with Tesla’s technology and infrastructure, or push those on the fence to the now-Premium models, which are simply the Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive and Long Range All-Wheel-Drive.
Ives said in the note that Tesla’s plans for a $25,000 car are “on hold,” but it seems as if that vehicle will be the Cybercab, which the company unveiled a year ago today.
That project seems to be moving forward as well, based on what we saw at both Fremont and Gigafactory Texas yesterday. At Fremont, the Cybercab was spotted on the Test Track, while crash-tested units were spotted at the factory in Austin.
After the Standard models were rolled out and the Cybercab or another $25,000 unit arrives, Ives believes Tesla could actually get closer to 600,000 deliveries per quarter, he said on CNBC this morning:
BREAKING: DAN IVES SAYS — $TSLA WILL DELIVER ABOVE 600K CARS PER QUARTER 👀
He says Tesla stock is going to $600+ ! pic.twitter.com/fWLfMnH1XH
— TheSonOfWalkley (@TheSonOfWalkley) October 10, 2025
Moving forward, Tesla has much more going for it than its potential growth in quarterly deliveries. Ives recognizes that a majority of what Tesla’s value will come from in the future: AI and autonomy.
Ives said:
“The AI valuation will start to get unlocked in the Tesla story and we believe the march to an AI driven valuation for TSLA over the next 6-9 months has now begun in our view with FSD and autonomous penetration of Tesla’s installed base and the acceleration of Cybercab in the US representing the golden goose for Musk & Co. We believe Tesla could reach a $2 trillion market cap early 2026 in a bull case scenario and $3 trillion by the end of 2026 as full scale volume production begins of the autonomous and robotics roadmap.”
Ives and Wedbush maintained their $600 price target and ‘Outperform’ rating on Tesla stock.
The Tesla Model Y Standard is actually a great deal in Europe
A €10,000 delta could very well prove to be a meaningful difference for numerous consumers.
It’s no secret that the Model Y Standard proved polarizing to numerous Tesla watchers in the United States. At just a few thousand dollars less than the Model Y Premium, the entry-level variant seemed like a subpar deal considering all the features that are missing from the vehicle.
In Europe, however, the story might be different, and the Model Y Standard might actually end up being a pretty good deal for numerous car shoppers.
Model Y Standard
Perhaps the biggest complaint against the Model Y Standard in the United States was its price. Listed at $39,990, it was only $5,000 less than the Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), which starts at $44,990 before options. Considering the list of features and functions that are absent in the Model Y Standard, a good number of Tesla community members noted that the vehicle should have been priced lower, perhaps around $34,990, for it to truly be a good deal.
Otherwise, the entry-level Model Y could end up following in the footsteps of the Cybertruck Rear Wheel Drive, which was priced just below $70,000, but was missing a long list of features that were included on the Cybertruck AWD. The Cybertruck RWD has since been discontinued, likely because of low orders.
Different story in Europe
While the Model Y Standard may not make much sense in the United States, its pricing actually makes it a very good deal in Europe. A look at the order page for the Model Y in The Netherlands, for example, shows that the Model Y Standard is priced at €39,990 before options, €10,000 less than the Model Y Premium Rear Wheel Drive, which is priced at €50,990 before options.
As noted by Tesla watcher @KamermanMenno on social media platform X, a €10,000 delta is a meaningful difference for numerous consumers. Given the significant price difference, the Model Y Standard could become the ideal entry-level vehicle for drivers looking to join the Tesla ecosystem at the lowest possible cost. The fact that the Model Y Standard is a crossover SUV bodes well for the vehicle, given the segment’s popularity as well.
