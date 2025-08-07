Tesla seems determined to provide autonomous ride-hailing services to regular customers in the Bay Area. As per Elon Musk in recent comments on social media platform X, Tesla is currently working to expand its fleet for its Bay Area pilot, which should allow the company to provide ride-hailing services to more customers.

Tesla Robotaxi Bay Area rollout

At the end of last month, Tesla launched its Robotaxi service in the Bay Area. The Bay Area geofence for Tesla’s Robotaxi pilot is massive, dwarfing the Austin geofence’s current 80 square miles. Customers who opt for a ride from one end of the Bay Area geofence to the other could expect to travel about 65 miles, a 1 hour 15 minute commute.

Tesla, however, has been careful not to brand its ride-hailing service in the Bay Area as a Robotaxi pilot. Unlike in Austin, Tesla’s pilot in the Bay Area also uses a safety driver in the driver’s seat. Elon Musk mentioned on X that Tesla has to be careful not to use the words “taxi” or “cab” in California to describe its current pilot. We are working as quickly as possible to get 100+ Teslas operating for autonomous ride-hailing (can’t use the word “taxi” or “cab” in California) in the Bay Area and allow anyone to request a ride— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2025

Bay Area fleet expansion

Apart from his comment about the Bay Area pilot’s name, Elon Musk also noted that Tesla is looking to expand its fleet in its ongoing pilot. As per the CEO, Tesla is currently “working as quickly as possible to get 100+ Teslas operating for autonomous ride-hailing in the Bay Area.” Musk stated that this expansion should allow “anyone to request a ride.”

While the Tesla Robotaxi pilot in Austin and the Bay Area are still only in their initial stages, they are growing very quickly. The Austin geofence was expanded weeks into its launch, and expectations are high that another expansion will be coming soon. With more autonomous cars available in the Bay Area soon, Tesla’s ride-hailing service could very well become a common sight on public roads sooner than expected.