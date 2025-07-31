Tesla has expanded its Robotaxi platform to California’s Bay Area, marking the second major region it will be operating a ride-sharing service in the United States.

The Bay Area is the second area within the U.S. where Tesla has launched the Robotaxi platform, joining Austin, Texas.

However, there are some slight differences between how Tesla Robotaxi is operating in Austin compared to the Bay Area.

Last night, Tesla sent out an update to its Robotaxi app, showing there is now availability to catch a ride from a Model Y in the Bay Area. We received the update on our app:

🚨 Tesla has officially launched Robotaxi in the Bay Area with invites heading out now! pic.twitter.com/YMDWbs1hdJ — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 31, 2025 Advertisement

The geofence for the Bay Area is significantly larger than what Tesla is offering in Austin. In the Bay Area, the geofence spans north of San Francisco and extends south, even below San Jose. In total, it’s about an hour and fifteen minutes from top to bottom, and it is roughly 65 miles in length.

There are some differences between Tesla’s Robotaxi offering in the two cities. In Austin, there is nobody in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, just a Safety Monitor in the passenger seat who is there to take over only in the most extreme circumstances.

In the Bay Area, there will be a human in the driver’s seat, and they will operate a version of Full Self-Driving (Supervised), but current requirements maintain that a human needs to be able to take over.

Tesla is still considering it a portion of its Robotaxi operation, but it is referring to it as a “ride-hailing service.”

Advertisement

Invites to our Bay Area ride-hailing service are going out now pic.twitter.com/4Ql4XfSLvC — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) July 31, 2025

Tesla Robotaxi has been in operation in Austin since June 22. Just over a month later, the company is moving forward with a new region and has plans to bring even more cities into the mix in the coming months. Recently, Musk said that he expects half of the U.S. population to have access to Robotaxi by the end of the year.