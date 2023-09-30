Tesla Cybertruck to be auctioned off at 29th Petersen Gala on Oct 7

By

An attendee of the 29th Petersen Gala on October 7, 2023, will be going home with a very unique vehicle — a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck.

The Petersen Automotive Museum will be holding its annual gala on October 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is high-end, with a seat costing $1,750 per person and a table costing $17,500. A Premier Table is also available for $30,000. As per the museum on its official website, automotive legend Jay Leno will be hosting the event.

As shared by Tesla enthusiast @greggertruck, who was able to receive a message from the museum, a 2024 Cybertruck will be one of the vehicles that will be auctioned off at the gala. The museum noted that the vehicle in its auction will be a low-VIN unit, which means that the pickup truck will be one of the first production Cybertrucks from Tesla.

“Be one of the first to own a Tesla Cybertruck! This is for a low-VIN Cybetrtruck. The Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection,” the notice from the museum read.

The nature of the 29th Petersen Gala (and the prices for the event’s admission) suggests that its attendees would probably be willing to pay top dollar for a vehicle like the Cybertruck. Some EV community members have joked that the all-electric pickup truck will probably sell for over 250,000.

There is quite literally no vehicle like the Cybertruck, after all, and it could very well end up changing the look of the roads when it gets properly ramped. Interestingly enough, Tesla has been producing what appear to be master candidate units of the Cybertruck, so for all intents and purposes, the EV maker does seem ready to build Cybertrucks for customers.

Considering the date of the 29th Petersen Gala, some EV advocates are also speculating that the Cybertruck’s delivery event in Austin might be held just before it. Tesla, however, has been very quiet about the Cybertruck’s first deliveries, so such an important event being scheduled before October 7 might be too early.

