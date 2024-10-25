Tesla expands New York City land presence with new lease in Queens

By

Tesla has reportedly expanded its land presence in New York City by leasing a 150,000-square-foot lot in College Point, Queens.

The automaker has signed a deal with Triangle Equities at 30-02 Whitestone Expressway, which was previously a shopping center that has seen its tenancy dwindle over the past couple of years.

The deal comes just two months after Tesla decided to spend $18 million to expand its Supercharging presence in the five boroughs. In late August, it bought a large lot, also located in Queens.

We know Tesla intends to use it for Supercharging based on documents filed with the New York City Department of Finance — Office of the City Register. These documents showed that the buyer was Tesla’s Supercharger Operations, based in Palo Alto, California.

Although that lot, which is about 25 percent the size of the new one Tesla plans to lease, will likely be a Supercharging hub of some kind, there is no indication this will be utilized for the same capacity.

Commercial Observer first reported the deal by Triangle and Tesla.

According to the report, Triangle Equities had decided to demolish the property in May after a movie theater closed that month. However, Tesla started to show interest, which pushed the developer to reconsider its options.

The firm acquired the land plot for $9.8 million in 2000. It will now be renovated with a two-story site.

