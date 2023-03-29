First look of Tesla Giga Mexico site shared by Mexican official

By

A first look at the upcoming Tesla Gigafactory Mexico site has been shared by a Mexican government official on Twitter.

As highlighted by Elon Musk, one of the most important efforts that Tesla is currently undergoing is a dramatic production ramp, which allows the company to reach more and more customers by the day. Key to this plan has been establishing an increasing number of factories, including the newest Tesla facility, which will be located in Northern Mexico. Now, a sneak peek of the soon-to-be construction site has been shared by a Mexican state official on Twitter.

The video of the supposed Tesla Mexico construction site was shared on Twitter by Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard.

Panorámica del predio en el que Tesla construirá la planta automotriz con menor consumo de agua del mundo. pic.twitter.com/7n7jTclBi2 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) March 28, 2023

While there is obviously little to see at the site that has yet to see any construction take place, it does seem to confirm the location of the upcoming facility. Previously, numerous images of the site had been taken of open areas around Santa Catarina, the city where Tesla Giga Mexico will be located, but none of them could be verified.

BREAKING ⚡️ Exclusive footage of the Giga Mexico land, the massive property spans to nearly 4200 acres, that’s insane ⚡️@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/URC2BCx4Sh — Tesla Owners Mexico 🇲🇽 (@co_tesla) March 8, 2023

Now looking at the site shared by the Mexican official, the images seem to line up, especially when compared to satellite imagery of the area, showing the same winding road, extensive mountain range, and distant highway seen in the video shared by Marcelo Ebrard.

Credit: US Geologic Survey (USGS) Credit: US Geologic Survey (USGS)

Tesla has not announced when construction will begin on the Giga Mexico site, but many insiders have pointed to Tesla starting construction as early as the end of this month. Though with only a few days remaining in the month, it seems Tesla may be forced to wait until the next quarter before establishing its southernmost Gigafactory.

