News
Tesla hired over 1,000 factory workers for its Semi program in NV: report
The update was initially reported by Insider, which cited three people reportedly familiar with the matter.
Tesla seems to be putting a lot of effort into growing its Semi team. As per recent reports, the company has hired over 1,000 factory workers in Nevada for its Semi program.
The update was initially reported by Insider, which cited three people reportedly familiar with the matter.
Bigger Semi Team
As per the publication’s sources, Tesla has reportedly hired over a thousand new factory workers for the Semi program in Nevada. The hiring ramp is reportedly part of the company’s efforts to fulfill the orders for the Semi, which have been accumulating for years.
To help the new members of the Semi team, Tesla has reportedly brought in the new workers to Giga Nevada for training and tours over the past months. These efforts are quite a notable update for the Semi program, the publication’s sources claimed, since less than 100 factory workers were reportedly assigned to the Class 8 all-electric truck until recently.
Tesla has not issued a comment about the matter as of writing.
Tesla Semi Jobs and Updates
Insider’s report came amidst a hiring ramp in Tesla’s Careers website. As per previous reports, Tesla’s Careers website has uploaded over 80 positions related to the Semi program. The positions are varied, with listings being posted for engineering-related roles in Palo Alto, California, to manufacturing-related roles in Sparks, Nevada, and vehicle service-related roles in Sacramento, California.
Tesla also shared a recent video of the ongoing progress of the Semi factory’s construction near Giga Nevada. As per Tesla Semi program lead Dan Priestley, the company has spent the last few months building the facility’s shell, so efforts are now underway to equip the factory with production equipment. The Tesla executive also reiterated the company’s target of producing 50,000 units of the Semi annually from its Nevada factory.
Lifestyle
Elon Musk jokes he will join Mr Beast’s “100 Men vs 1 Gorilla” challenge
It’s a good sign, if any, that the overworked Musk is becoming a bit more lighthearted again.
Following the first quarter Tesla earnings call, CEO Elon Musk seems to have become a bit more relaxed—relaxed enough to joke about fighting a gorilla with 99 other people, at least.
It’s a good sign, if any, that the overworked Musk is becoming a bit more lighthearted again and not too busy picking fights with politicians on social media.
The Viral 100 Men vs 1 Gorilla Challenge
Over the weekend, a post on social media platform X went viral. The post itself was quite simple, with user @DreamChasnMike stating that he thinks 100 men could beat one gorilla. “Everybody just gotta be dedicated to the sh*t,” the X user joked. The post exploded on the platform, garnering 284 million impressions as of writing.
The silly question also triggered a massive debate about whether 100 men would really stand a chance against a literal gorilla. Some users even lamented that the premise was a sign of male hubris. Nevertheless, the question proved to be a fun topic on X, with some more dedicated users even posting simulated videos of what the “100 Men vs 1 Gorilla Challenge” could look like.
Mr. Beast and Elon Musk Join In
The premise is quite similar to other viral videos from noted YouTube creator Mr. Beast, so it was no surprise that edited images of Mr. Beast YouTube thumbnails with “100 Men vs a Gorilla” also started spreading on the social media platform. Mr. Beast, who tends to be game to such silly ideas, actually reposted the edited image, joking “Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?”
In true Elon Musk fashion, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO noted that he would join the challenge. “Sure, what’s the worst that could happen” Musk wrote in his post on X. Musk’s reply triggered quite a few laughs on X, with some stating that the world probably still needs the CEO.
While silly, Musk’s comment and his recent, more frequent posts about his companies’ products like Starlink and Grok have been received well by his supporters. Over the past months, after all, Musk has been very political and quite confrontational on social media. With Musk soon taking a step back from the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) daily operations, however, it seems like X will soon get a more tempered and lighthearted Elon Musk once more.
News
Big Tesla win? Sec Lutnick says cars with 85% domestic content will face zero tariffs
That’s a big competitive advantage for Tesla’s best-selling vehicle.
It appears that Tesla may see itself with a notable advantage in the United States.
This is, at least, as per recent comments from United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Lutnick’s Comments
In recent comments to reporters, Lutnick stated that vehicles finished in the United States with 85% domestic content will have no tariff applied, as noted in a report from The Guardian. Automakers that meet this threshold stand to gain an advantage in the U.S. auto sector, especially considering the Trump administration’s aggressive tariffs.
As per Lutnick, the administration’s auto tariffs will apply to foreign carmakers that are building their vehicles in the United States. “This is ‘finish your cars in America and you win’,” Lutnick stated.
Big Tesla Advantage
Lutnick’s comments were received positively by Tesla watchers on social media, many of whom noted that the threshold would probably be met only by the electric vehicle maker’s cars. Teslas that are sold in the United States are built in the United States, and they have consistently ranked among the most American cars in the country for several years running.
Back in December, for example, American University’s Kogod School of Business released its Made in America Auto Index, which explores the total domestic content of vehicles that are available for purchase today. In its rankings, only three vehicles received a total domestic content score of 85% or higher—the Tesla Model Y, Model Y Long Range, and the Model 3 Performance.
The two Model Y variants received a total domestic content score of 85%, while the Model 3 Performance had a total domestic content of 87.5%. If Secretary Lutnick’s comments are any indication, these three vehicles would be subjected to zero tariffs. This bodes well for Tesla, as the Model Y is the company’s best-selling vehicle by a notable margin.
Elon Musk
Tesla reveals Semi fleet data, shows off new feature and infrastructure plans
The Tesla Semi is one of the company’s most-anticipated releases, and it could be getting even better as things move toward mass production.
Tesla revealed some new Semi fleet data, as well as a new feature the truck will have, and expanded on plans for infrastructure at the ACT Expo today in Los Angeles.
The Tesla Semi is one of the company’s most anticipated releases, and although it has already made its way into several company fleets, other companies are waiting for the automaker to fulfill their orders.
Tesla recently reaffirmed its mass production date of late 2025, hoping to build 50,000 Semi units annually at a new factory in Reno, Nevada.
At the ACT Expo, Tesla revealed some new details about the truck, including current fleet data, a new feature that will be a big selling point for many companies interested in the vehicle, and future infrastructure plans.
Fleet Data
Tesla has already accumulated over 7.9 million miles across its test fleet, the company said at the event. This includes 26 vehicles with over 100,000 miles on them, an impressive feat considering they are only taking regional runs, as of now.
The most notable companies with the vehicle are PepsiCo. and Frito Lay, both of which have spoken highly of the Semi’s ability to handle longer days. Drivers have reported that the Semi has helped them complete 1,000-mile travel days.
Tesla has more than 26 @tesla_semi with over 100,000miles on them
Cumulatively 7.9 million miles across the Semi test fleet
Full presentation going up soon ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3TEpseb29i
— Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) April 29, 2025
The first phase of production units will be integrated into Tesla’s logistics operations for real-world testing, which is something that has already been done.
Customer deliveries are expected to begin next year, something that was reiterated during the company’s most recent earnings call.
Tesla Semi’s New Feature
The semi will equip a 25-kilowatt electric Power Take-Off system that will help companies power auxiliary features like refrigeration, hydraulic systems, compressors, and more.
This is a massive feature, especially for companies that will be transporting perishable goods using the Semi. This will become especially important as it starts making cross-country runs and more companies begin taking delivery of the vehicle as production ramps up.
Cool! @tesla_semi will feature a 25kW e-PTO system to power any loads needed such as a refrigerated trailer pic.twitter.com/Hncwzi6AA8
— Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) April 29, 2025
Expansion to Public and Private Charging Infrastructure
The Semi utilizes the Megacharger for its charging needs, and many sites have been installed already. Frito-Lay is expanding its Megacharger infrastructure by building eight new piles at its Bakersfield, California, factory.
We reported on that earlier this month:
Tesla Semi fleet from Frito-Lay gets more charging at Bakersfield factory
However, Tesla has many more megawatt-level sites that are under construction for public Semi charging: 46, to be exact.
It also said it has more fleet sites that are underway, one of them being the Bakersfield factory’s infrastructure.
Tesla hired over 1,000 factory workers for its Semi program in NV: report
Elon Musk jokes he will join Mr Beast’s “100 Men vs 1 Gorilla” challenge
Big Tesla win? Sec Lutnick says cars with 85% domestic content will face zero tariffs
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video
Tesla Germany reports 4,935 units sold in Q1 2025
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Tesla’s Hollywood Diner is finally getting close to opening
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla doubles down on Robotaxi launch date, putting a big bet on its timeline
-
News4 days ago
Tesla is trying to make a statement with its Q2 delivery numbers
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla’s top investor questions ahead of the Q1 2025 earnings call
-
Investor's Corner1 week ago
LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 Company Update and earnings call
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla police fleet saves nearly half a million in upkeep and repair costs
-
News2 weeks ago
Global EV sales climbed 29% in March, powered by China & Europe
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla reportedly suspended Cybercab and Semi parts order amid tariff war: Reuters