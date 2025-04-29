Tesla hired over 1,000 factory workers for its Semi program in NV: report

Tesla seems to be putting a lot of effort into growing its Semi team. As per recent reports, the company has hired over 1,000 factory workers in Nevada for its Semi program.

The update was initially reported by Insider, which cited three people reportedly familiar with the matter.

Bigger Semi Team

As per the publication’s sources, Tesla has reportedly hired over a thousand new factory workers for the Semi program in Nevada. The hiring ramp is reportedly part of the company’s efforts to fulfill the orders for the Semi, which have been accumulating for years.

To help the new members of the Semi team, Tesla has reportedly brought in the new workers to Giga Nevada for training and tours over the past months. These efforts are quite a notable update for the Semi program, the publication’s sources claimed, since less than 100 factory workers were reportedly assigned to the Class 8 all-electric truck until recently.

Tesla has not issued a comment about the matter as of writing.

Tesla Semi Jobs and Updates

Insider’s report came amidst a hiring ramp in Tesla’s Careers website. As per previous reports, Tesla’s Careers website has uploaded over 80 positions related to the Semi program. The positions are varied, with listings being posted for engineering-related roles in Palo Alto, California, to manufacturing-related roles in Sparks, Nevada, and vehicle service-related roles in Sacramento, California.

Tesla also shared a recent video of the ongoing progress of the Semi factory’s construction near Giga Nevada. As per Tesla Semi program lead Dan Priestley, the company has spent the last few months building the facility’s shell, so efforts are now underway to equip the factory with production equipment. The Tesla executive also reiterated the company’s target of producing 50,000 units of the Semi annually from its Nevada factory.