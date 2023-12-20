Tesla installs solar lighting at local park near Giga Berlin

By

Tesla has donated some solar lighting to a park near its Gigafactory outside of Berlin, Germany, expected to offer the Grünheide location more light at three popular attractions amongst youth.

According to a report from the German publication Moz.de on Wednesday, Tesla’s Giga Berlin sponsored the installation of three solar lights at a park near the factory, providing light to a skate park, a soccer field and a volleyball court. The site is home to a youth club, and Director Martin Wiegold notes that the lights will let kids use the park for longer hours.

“Now the kids and teens can skate or play on the grounds after 4 p.m., when it is already dark – that’s a super cool thing,” Wiegold said.

Alongside some Giga Berlin employees, the youth were able to take a hands-on role in helping to install the lights, and Wiegold says this was a particularly important part of the process.

“Young people value things when they build them themselves,” he added.

In fact, the idea for the solar lighting project came from Kagel resident Peer Heineken, his son Bennet, and his son’s friend Moritz, the latter two of whom are a part of the youth club and utilize the skate park. While attending a soldering workshop at Giga Berlin last year, they simply asked the trainer if Tesla could help with lighting at the park.

“And sometimes it’s apparently worth asking,” Peer Heineken said with a wink.

The solar LED lights are dimmable and include automatic sensors that turn them on when motion is detected, turning them off when the park facilities are no longer being used. Last year, Tesla also gifted two robotic lawnmowers to the youth club for use on the soccer field.

Wiegold also says he has a good relationship with the Gigafactory and has taken youth on factory tours in the past, adding that he already has ideas for an upcoming training fair at the plant.

Tesla has also celebrated youth and family in the community before this.

In May, the automaker hosted a Family Day event for Giga Berlin employees, offering tours of the production line and dedicated play areas for children — even including a test track for toy ride-on Tesla cars.

