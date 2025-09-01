News
Tesla receives European Ecolabel (EMAS) seal for Giga Berlin-Brandenburg
The EMAS seal highlights Tesla’s existing environmental measures in the facility.
Tesla has been awarded the European Ecolabel (EMAS) seal for Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg.
The EMAS seal highlights Tesla’s existing environmental measures in the facility, such as extensive reforestation efforts and reduced water usage. It also emphasizes Tesla’s commitment to improve its environmental initiatives.
Giga Berlin’s environmental initiatives
The EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme) seal is a long-term environmental management system that focuses on compliance with regulations and improving environmental performance, as noted in a Tagesspiegel report.
Plant manager André Thierig noted that Tesla has already planted over 2 million trees to replace the trees that have been felled to make way for Giga Berlin. Tesla is also targeting an additional 5 to 15 MW peak solar capacity this year to make the plant more sustainable. “We will continue to promote photovoltaics in the future,” he said.
Giga Berlin’s consumption and energy use
In 2024, Giga Berlin consumed about 419,503 MWh of energy, with electricity accounting for more than half, followed by natural gas. The facility is looking to lower natural gas use by redirecting the use of process heating water via waste heat. Water consumption was listed at 2.16 cubic meters per vehicle, significantly below the industry average of 3.5.
This year, Tesla Giga Berlin is looking to recycle 90% of the Model Y plant’s process wastewater. Around 11,000 employees currently work at Giga Berlin, which produces 5,000 vehicles per week or roughly 250,000 units annually.
Certification welcomed but not without criticism
The EMAS program requires companies to disclose resource use, emissions, and improvement plans. Over 40 companies in Brandenburg have EMAS certification.
Brandenburg’s Environment Minister Minister Hanka Mittelstädt (SPD) described Tesla as a role model for the region. “Everything is public, and that also creates a certain amount of trust,” she said, noting that Tesla is a “beacon” in the industry.
Monique Zweig, Managing Director of the East Brandenburg Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK), shared her optimism in a comment to rbb24. “At Tesla, you can see that climate goals go hand in hand with industry,” Zweig stated.
Unsurprisingly, local activists expressed skepticism. The Association for Nature and Landscape in Brandenburg, which is against Tesla, questioned whether the certification could be used as “greenwashing.”
The group also alleged that the certificate could pave the way for weaker oversight for the EV maker. “The seal is ‘greenwashing’ to portray the company as more environmentally friendly,” spokesperson Steffen Schorcht noted.
I traded my ICE vehicle for a Tesla Model Y: here’s how it went
After working at Teslarati for six years and covering the EV space nearly every single day (I recently published my 5,000th article on here), I figured it was time to make a switch.
I recently decided, after a variety of things, that I was going to trade in my internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle for a new Tesla Model Y. It was a long time coming.
After working at Teslarati for six years and covering the EV space nearly every single day (I recently published my 5,000th article on here), I figured it was time to make a switch. Over the past few years, there have been days when I would have been better off with an EV, but my Summer and Winter activities, as well as the price, kept me from making the switch.
Recently, I decided that it was time. My 2021 Ford Bronco Sport had been experiencing a number of issues, none major, but numerous sensor replacements. It was an affordable and fun car, but after fixing the Tire Pressure Monitoring System in the front right tire, an EVAP switch valve in the motor two months ago, and some other things, the Bronco became more of a chore (and a drain on my wallet) than anything.
With the timing of the $7,500 tax credit expiring and a substantial amount of positive equity in my Bronco, I knew it was time. My experience was excellent, but I would like to share some insights with our readers about the entire process, which may also help you make the jump. Others were more of a one-time thing, as they were things customers would only deal with as the tax credit went away.
My Decision
I knew I was going to get a Tesla, and my inability to enjoy a good sedan steered me to a Model Y (no hate toward the Model 3, it’s just not for me). I knew with the weather in Pennsylvania, all-wheel drive was a need, and the price difference between the rear-wheel-drive and AWD configurations of the Y made it a no-brainer.
Plus, I really would like to get this thing out on the beach, something I’ve done every Summer since buying the Bronco with my Fiancè.
🚨 COME WITH ME TO TRADE MY ICE VEHICLE FOR A NEW TESLA MODEL Y 🧵 https://t.co/tqNPOK94rF
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 30, 2025
I actually ordered this car back in June, but ended up canceling the reservation to wait until the end of Summer. I ended up ordering the car I took delivery of on Saturday back on my birthday on August 16.
I was looking for Diamond Black with White Interior, and it was available in Pittsburgh for delivery. However, I really love the team at Tesla Mechanicsburg, so I opted to do a Black on Black Model Y that was a Fremont build, so I could pick it up from the guys up there. The interior color was not a dealbreaker for me. I just wanted to take delivery soon.
I ordered from inventory, which is not something that is possible now. There is no new Model Y inventory within 200 miles of me, a good sign for Tesla but a bad sign if you’re looking to buy something before the quarter ends. Luckily, the IRS is allowing people to enter an agreement for a car, so you could technically build the car of your choice, put a down payment on it, and take delivery after the September 30 cutoff.
Tesla Delivery Day
My appointment was at 12 p.m. and I arrived about ten minutes before. The team greeted me quickly, and I was able to walk right up and see my car with my name on it. It was pretty incredible and a feeling I have not felt in a long time. I’ll be honest, when I bought the Bronco, I never thought I’d own one. When I got one, it felt pretty surreal.
I felt that way yesterday. It was really cool to finally buy a car that I’d only dreamed of owning. It’s not the only car I dream of owning in my lifetime, but it is one I knew I wanted right now. Now that I was showing up to buy it, it really felt surreal.
The process was really fast and efficient, and I could have been in and out in ten minutes if I wanted to. However, I hung around and talked to the guys there; they discussed some good accessories I should consider and suggested some tint.
I was on my way.
My First Drive and What to Expect
I stopped by my Fiancè’s work, showed her the new ride, brought her some lunch, and headed home to my pup. So far, I’ve driven about 60 miles, with most of it being done manually and about 10 miles using Full Self-Driving. I’ve enjoyed driving it myself so much as of right now, but I know FSD will come in handy plenty in the coming months.
My brand new ride! Thank you @tesla @elonmusk for building one badass car
— Joey Klender (@KlenderJoey) August 30, 2025
In the future, I plan to explore a wide range of topics as an owner. I do not currently have home charging, which is something that many people believe is a dealbreaker for owning an EV. I have two Superchargers very close to my place, so I’m not too concerned about it.
I have been in touch with my leasing office about installing a charger or chargers for the past few months, which seems like it could happen early next year.
So far, I’m really happy with how everything has worked out.
Tesla Model Y Performance gets positive review from Swedish auto outlet
The refreshed Model Y Performance model receives unique bumpers, red brake calipers, new wheels, and a carbon fiber spoiler.
It appears that Tesla has created something special with the new Model Y Performance. The vehicle, which was released earlier late August, has started receiving rave reviews, some of it even from publications that tend to be critical of the EV maker and CEO Elon Musk.
Model Y Performance impressions
Swedish automotive outlet CarUp.se has given the updated Tesla Model Y Performance high marks, highlighting its redesigned sport seats as a standout improvement. Tesla implemented a number of key improvements to the Model Y Performance, such as its redesigned sports seats, which now feature powered thigh extensions like those found in the Model Y L from China.
To summarize, its review, the publication noted that “In addition to making you sit like a king, (the Model Y Performance) is also extremely fast at red lights.” The publication highlighted that “the exterior of the Tesla quickly reveals that it is a Tesla Performance model and there is no doubt that it is a really good-looking electric car.” This is quite impressive considering that the previous-generation Model Y Performance looked quite tame compared to the Model S and X Plaid and the Model 3 Performance.
Tweaks and improvements
The refreshed Model Y Performance model receives unique bumpers, red brake calipers, new wheels, and a carbon fiber spoiler, which together give the crossover a more athletic appearance. Performance badging and projection lighting further distinguish it from other Model Y variants. Inside, the upgraded front sport seats deliver noticeably improved support compared to the standard version, enhancing the vehicle’s balance of comfort and sportiness.
The new Model Y Performance deliver 460 horsepower and a top speed of 250 km/h, while consumption is listed at 16.2 kWh/100 km and range at 580 km WLTP. The crossover also benefits from adaptive suspension with preset damping modes. Manufactured at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, the Model Y Performance is currently available in Europe and the Middle East, with deliveries expected to start in the next 1-2 months.
Tesla Model Y leads sales rush in Norway in August 2025
The surge was led by the new Tesla Model Y, which has proven to be quite successful in the European country.
Tesla posted strong results in Norway this August. The surge was led by the new Tesla Model Y, which has proven to be quite successful in the European country.
Tesla’s excellent August
Data aggregated by TeslaStats.no suggested that Tesla saw 2,959 vehicle deliveries in August. This represents a notable 38.59% year-over-year increase compared to the 2,135 vehicles that were delivered by the electric vehicle maker in August 2024. Estimates from EU-EVs also indicated that Tesla sold 2,450 Model Ys in August 2025, making it the country’s top model.
Tesla’s domination in Norway was so notable that even with several days left in August, Swedish automotive outlet CarUp estimated that Tesla already held about 22% of the country’s auto market. This was very impressive considering that Tesla saw headwinds in Europe earlier this year due to the changeover to the New Model Y and negative sentiments about CEO Elon Musk.
Existing momentum
Tesla’s momentum in Norway has been notable for some time. In June, registrations rose 54% year-over-year, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV). The Model Y was the standout, recording a 115% increase compared to the same month in 2023. Growth was even sharper in May, when Tesla sales surged 213%, CNBC noted.
Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian EV Association (NEVA), attributed the brand’s success to the refreshed Model Y and its practical appeal. “I think it just has to do with the fact that they deliver a car which has quite a lot of value for money and is what Norwegians need,” Bu said. She pointed to features such as spacious cargo capacity, all-wheel drive, towing capability, higher ground clearance, intuitive digital systems, and Tesla’s established charging network as key factors.
