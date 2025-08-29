New Tesla Model Y Performance launches from Giga Berlin

It took some time, but the new Tesla Model Y Performance is finally here. The new Model Y Performance features a blend of aerodynamic improvements, upgraded interior comforts, and high range enabled by new battery cells.

The updated Model Y Performance is produced at Gigafactory Berlin and is available to order now in Europe and the Middle East. First deliveries are expected in 1-2 months.

Key Model Y Improvements

The new Model Y Performance sharpens the vehicle’s design and driving dynamics while adding subtle interior refinements. The revised variant now delivers 0–60 mph in 3.3 seconds, slightly quicker than its predecessor’s 3.5 seconds, while offering an EPA-estimated 308 miles of range, just about 1% less than the non-performance Dual Motor All Wheel Drive variant. Top speed is listed at 155 mph. Meet the New Model Y Performance



Designed to deliver performance that’s just as good on your daily drive as it is on the open road



Vehicle exterior upgrades for even better performance



– New front + rear fascia & carbon spoiler for better aerodynamics



– Optimized wheels &… pic.twitter.com/Ox8YkRDpVX— Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) August 29, 2025

The exterior of the new Model Y Performance features new front and rear fascias, along with a carbon fiber spoiler designed for greater downforce and reduced drag. Staggered wheels and tires provide improved steering precision and grip, while high-performance brakes offer enhanced pedal feel and better heat management. The ride is supported by adaptive suspension that adjusts damping based on road conditions, paired with unique drive modes tailored for high-speed performance. Ground clearance is listed at 6.1 inches, and weight is listed at 2,033 kilograms (4,482 pounds). BREAKING: Tesla has officially launched the new Model Y Performance.



• 0-60mph: 3.3s (vs 3.5s in old version)

• Range: About 308 miles (EPA cycle estimate), only 1% lower than the Long Range variant

• More range thanks to new high-density battery cells with increased charge… pic.twitter.com/jjT5b1nwn7— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 29, 2025

Tech and Interior

Inside, Tesla has added carbon fiber decor, expanded ambient lighting in the footwells and door pockets, and upgraded seating. The first-row sport seats now include power recline, power tilt, heating, ventilation, and powered thigh extensions for added support during cornering. Rear passengers receive perforated heated seats with power recline. A new 16-inch QHD center touchscreen anchors the cabin’s technology suite.

Epic fun + adrenaline on tap



New Model Y Performance now available pic.twitter.com/1g3LPB1VNw— Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) August 29, 2025

Additional upgrades include eight exterior cameras, with the refreshed design introducing a new forward-facing unit. The high-density battery pack also boosts charge capacity but also helps maintain range despite the Performance model’s added power output.