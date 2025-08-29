News
New Tesla Model Y Performance launches from Giga Berlin
The vehicle is produced at Gigafactory Berlin and is available to order now in Europe and the Middle East.
It took some time, but the new Tesla Model Y Performance is finally here. The new Model Y Performance features a blend of aerodynamic improvements, upgraded interior comforts, and high range enabled by new battery cells.
The updated Model Y Performance is produced at Gigafactory Berlin and is available to order now in Europe and the Middle East. First deliveries are expected in 1-2 months.
Key Model Y Improvements
The new Model Y Performance sharpens the vehicle’s design and driving dynamics while adding subtle interior refinements. The revised variant now delivers 0–60 mph in 3.3 seconds, slightly quicker than its predecessor’s 3.5 seconds, while offering an EPA-estimated 308 miles of range, just about 1% less than the non-performance Dual Motor All Wheel Drive variant. Top speed is listed at 155 mph.
The exterior of the new Model Y Performance features new front and rear fascias, along with a carbon fiber spoiler designed for greater downforce and reduced drag. Staggered wheels and tires provide improved steering precision and grip, while high-performance brakes offer enhanced pedal feel and better heat management. The ride is supported by adaptive suspension that adjusts damping based on road conditions, paired with unique drive modes tailored for high-speed performance. Ground clearance is listed at 6.1 inches, and weight is listed at 2,033 kilograms (4,482 pounds).
Tech and Interior
Inside, Tesla has added carbon fiber decor, expanded ambient lighting in the footwells and door pockets, and upgraded seating. The first-row sport seats now include power recline, power tilt, heating, ventilation, and powered thigh extensions for added support during cornering. Rear passengers receive perforated heated seats with power recline. A new 16-inch QHD center touchscreen anchors the cabin’s technology suite.
Additional upgrades include eight exterior cameras, with the refreshed design introducing a new forward-facing unit. The high-density battery pack also boosts charge capacity but also helps maintain range despite the Performance model’s added power output.
Tesla starts Full Self-Driving rollout to owners in Australia
“To have this car drive me around Brisbane for an hour, we’re talking in the city, motorway, spaghetti bowl of on-ramps, it handled it so well. It was mind-blowing.”
Tesla has already started rolling out its Full Self-Driving suite to owners in Australia after officially launching the driver assistance suite in the country yesterday.
Earlier this week, Tesla seemed to be moving toward the launch of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in Australia after numerous media members received early access to test its performance.
Tesla officially launched Full Self-Driving (Supervised) in Australia yesterday. The company told media members who got early access to the suite that the rollout would begin with Hardware 4-equipped Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The release would be slow and gradual, with the process performed in stages.
The first stage of the rollout has already begun in Australia:
🚨 The first wave of Tesla Full Self-Driving is rolling out to owners in Australia
It’s here 🇦🇺 https://t.co/BQH8axjs0g pic.twitter.com/qsQUcG6lRx
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 29, 2025
Tesla is reminding drivers in Australia who are using the suite for the first time that they must not become complacent while FSD is in operation. It is not fully autonomous and still requires the driver to remain attentive to road conditions and the vehicle’s surroundings.
Currently, the suite is only available to purchase outright, and it comes at a cost of $10,100. A subscription model is in the works, similar to the one in the United States, but Tesla has not yet announced its plans or pricing model for this.
Australia is the sixth country to receive Full Self-Driving (Supervised), or at least some version of it, as the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Puerto Rico all have access to the suite currently. In China, it is slightly different and is referred to as “City Autopilot” due to regulatory boundaries.
Early reviews of the suite have been very strong, as local media have also had the opportunity to try it, with one journalist saying, To have this car drive me around Brisbane for an hour, we’re talking in the city, motorway, spaghetti bowl of on-ramps, it handled it so well. It was mind-blowing.”
Mainstream media’s review of @Tesla‘s FSD (Supervised) after using it public roads in Australia:
“To have this car drive me around Brisbane for an hour, we’re talking in the city, motorway, spaghetti bowl of on-ramps, it handled it so well. It was mind-blowing.” pic.twitter.com/Rjsh6yXk93
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 29, 2025
Tesla expands crazy new lease deal for insane savings on used inventory
Tesla was able to work through the hurdles in three states, expanding the deal to New York, New Jersey, and Florida.
Tesla has expanded its new lease deal, offering people insane savings on used inventory.
Last week, we reported on Tesla offering crazy good lease deals on some of its used inventory, as people were able to grab monthly payments for as little as $225 per month with no money down.
There was only one catch: the deal was only available in California and Texas.
Tesla offers new deal on used inventory that you won’t want to pass up
However, Tesla has been working hard to get the lease deal expanded, and it finally has. Last night, Tesla’s VP of Finance, Sendil Palani, confirmed the deal had made it to three additional states.
Palani explained that the deal was only available in California and Texas because the leasing process requires working through regulatory hurdles in each state. He said it “involves a nontrivial amount of work,” which makes things more difficult to iron out.
Tesla was able to work through the hurdles in three states, expanding the deal to New York, New Jersey, and Florida. It is currently active in those states, Palani said:
Tesla’s used lease deal has expanded to three new states: New York, New Jersey, and Florida
Expanding to new states requires “a nontrivial amount of work,” but more states could receive the deal soon! https://t.co/eT1niyIU3I
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) August 29, 2025
Tesla is really making a concerted effort to push its inventory out the door, and many areas already are running low on both new and pre-owned inventory. It has cut prices on some new inventory, while offering these new lease deals on used vehicles that remain.
It is beneficial to the consumer for obvious reasons: cheaper payments and the ability to get a great deal on a car for no money down. Tesla is also getting rid of vehicles that were once thought to be intended for the Robotaxi fleet, but it appears these older hardware vehicles are no longer in the company’s plans for that purpose.
This is the first time Tesla has offered lease deals on used inventory, as it has only offered an outright purchase option in the past. In an effort to boost deliveries and rid itself of older cars, these lease deals are truly beneficial for both parties. It is only a wonder how long they will last.
Elon Musk shares unbelievable Starship Flight 10 landing feat
Flight 10’s Starship upper stage demonstrated impressive accuracy when it came to its target landing zone.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently shared an insane feat accomplished by Starship’s upper stage during its tenth test flight.
Despite the challenges it faced during its return trip to Earth, Flight 10’s Starship upper stage demonstrated impressive accuracy when it came to its target landing zone.
Against the odds
Musk’s update was shared on social media platform X. In a conversation about Starship upper stage’s return to Earth, Musk revealed that the upper stage splashed down just 3 meters (under 10 feet) from its intended target. Considering the size of the Starship upper stage and the ocean itself, achieving this accuracy was nothing short of insane.
Starship Flight 10 was a success as both the Super Heavy booster and Ship upper stage completed all their mission objectives. However, videos and images released by SpaceX showed the upper stage’s heat shield scorched golden-brown and parts of its aft skirt visibly missing. The flaps and other surfaces also bore signs of heavy stress from reentry.
SpaceX highlighted this in a post on X: “Starship made it through reentry with intentionally missing tiles, completed maneuvers to intentionally stress its flaps, had visible damage to its aft skirt and flaps, and still executed a flip and landing burn that placed it approximately 3 meters from its targeted splashdown point,” SpaceX noted.
A key milestone
The result stands in stark contrast to Starship’s earlier test flights this year, when all three prior upper-stage flights in 2025 ended in premature breakup before splashdown. Flight 10 not only marked the first successful splashdown of the year for the Starship upper stage, but it also delivered near-perfect precision despite its battered state, according to a Space.com report.
For SpaceX, this success is a critical proof point in developing a fully reusable launch system. A spacecraft capable of surviving severe reentry conditions and still landing within meters of its target underscores the robustness needed for future missions, including orbital payload deliveries and, eventually, landings on the Moon and Mars.
