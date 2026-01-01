Tesla revamped Semi spotted, insane 1.2 MW charging video releases

Tesla is gearing up for high-volume Semi production in 2026, with the Class 8 all-electric truck’s revamped variant being spotted in the wild recently. Official footage from Tesla also showed the Semi achieving an impressive 1.2 MW charging rate on a charger.

These developments highlight Tesla’s ongoing refinements to the vehicle’s design and infrastructure.

Revamped Tesla Semi sighting

Tesla Semi advocate @HinrichsZane, who has been chronicling the progress of the vehicle’s Nevada factory, recently captured exclusive drone footage of the refreshed Class 8 truck at a Megacharger stall near Giga Nevada. The white unit features a full-width front light bar similar to the Model Y and the Cybercab, shorter side windows, a cleared fairing area likely for an additional camera, and diamond plate traction strips on the steps.

Overall, the revamped Semi looks ready for production and release. The sighting marks one of the first real-life views of the Class 8 all-electric truck’s updated design, with most improvements, such as potential 4680 cells and enhanced internals, being hidden from view. Exclusive Refreshed Tesla Semi!

Full video coming soon! @tesla_semi @danWpriestley pic.twitter.com/zslw3cDuNm— Zanegler (@HinrichsZane) December 31, 2025 Engineers hitting 1.2MW on Semi Megacharger pic.twitter.com/QtXyTgW0XC— Tesla Semi (@tesla_semi) December 31, 2025 No, this was at another site. Though chargers at Semi Factory are 1.2MW capable— Dan Priestley (@danWpriestley) December 31, 2025

1.2 MW charging speed and a new connector

The official Tesla Semi account on X also shared an official video of Tesla engineers hitting 1.2 MW sustained charging on a Megacharger, demonstrating the vehicle’s capability for extremely rapid charging. Tesla Semi program lead Dan Priestley confirmed in a later post on X that the test occurred at a dedicated site, noting that chargers at the Semi factory in Nevada are also 1.2 MW capable.

The short video featured a revamped design for the Semi’s charging port, which seems more sleek and akin to the NACS port found in Tesla’s other vehicles. It also showed the Tesla engineers cheering as the vehicle achieved 1.2 MW during its charging session. Dan Priestley explained the Semi’s updated charging plug in a post on X.

“The connector on the prior Semi was an early version (v2.4) of MCS. Not ‘proprietary’ as anyone could have used it. We couldn’t wait for final design to have >1MW capability, so we ran with what had been developed thus far. New Semi has latest MCS that is set to be standard,” the executive wrote in a post on X.

Check out the Tesla Semi’s sighting at the Nevada factory in the video below.