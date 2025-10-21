Tesla shares rare glimpse of Giga Shanghai, posts bullish teaser for Model Y L deliveries

Tesla has made a crazy move with its leasing terms in the United States to spur demand in the short term, as Q4 is moving along quickly.

The move is one that is pretty crazy in terms of the lease price, as one of the deals shows a drop of nearly one-quarter of the previous pricing. These deals are obviously being started to really drive demand over the next week and a half.

Tesla has offered new leasing terms on the Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck, cutting lease prices by 23 percent for the Model 3, 15 percent for the Model Y, and 7 percent for the Cybertruck.

New prices on these leases are as follows:

Tesla Model 3: $329/mo, down from $429 — 23 percent discount

Tesla Model Y: $449/mo, down from $529 — 15 percent discount

Tesla Cybertruck: $699/mo, down from $749 — 7 percent discount

The lease terms are $3,000 down, a 36-month lease term, and 10,000 miles per year. Tesla is also showing $0 down lease prices automatically on its website.

For the Model 3, these same terms with $0 down would be $419. The Model Y with $0 down would be $543 a month, and the Cybertruck would be $851 a month.

These terms are also for the entry-level configurations of each vehicle, so for the Model 3, it’s the Model 3 Standard. The Model Y price is for the Model Y Standard, and the Cybertruck is the All-Wheel-Drive.

Tesla shows on their website that these lease deals are incredibly short-term and will adjust accordingly on November 1.

Why Tesla is launching these deals for ten days is not necessarily known, but it seems as if the company might be testing demand, as lease deals for the latter half of Q4 could be in the works.

Tesla traditionally launches some pretty tasty deals at the end of each quarter, but this move is somewhat interesting simply because it is not even remotely long-term.

It will be a good test to see if people are more incentivized to wait for these deals now that the $7,500 tax credit has been removed.