Elon Musk
Tesla Supercharger Diner officially opens: menu, prices, features, and more
Tesla’s Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles is open after seven years in the making.
Tesla has officially opened its Supercharger Diner in Los Angeles to the public for the first time. It is an 80-Supercharger lot with two movie screens and a full-service 24/7 diner that serves a wide variety of locally sourced food for patrons while they charge or even just stop by.
It is not exclusive to Tesla owners, as anyone can stop by to experience the Diner and movie theater. It officially opened to the public at 4:20 p.m. local time.
🚨 The Tesla Supercharger Diner, as of 4:20pm local time, is officially open to the public!
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 21, 2025
In 2018, CEO Elon Musk said he was hoping to build a full-scale 50s era diner that served as a drive-in movie theater. Seven years later, it has officially come to life, and in typical Tesla fashion, it opened at a very appropriate time of day. We heard of people waiting as many as 13 hours for the site to open.
Tesla Diner Menu
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Tesla Burger: $13.5
- 1/3 lb. prime Brandt Beef with New School American cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, pickles and Electric Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll
- Add bacon: $3
- Add Wagyu beef chili: $3
- Add organic free-range fried egg: $2
- Sub veggie patty
- Hot Dog: $13
- All-beef Snap-o-Razzo hot dog with mustard and onion pickle relish on a Martin’s Potato Roll. Served with fried potatoes
- Add New School cheese sauce: $1
- Add Wagyu beef chili: $1
- Diner Club Sandwich: $13
- Roasted turkey, Epio Bacon, blistered cherry tomatoes, lettuce, avocado and maple black pepper mayo on toasted Tartine buttermilk bread
- Tuna Melt: $14
- Wild-caught albacore tuna salad with New School American cheese and pickles on grilled Tartine buttermilk bread
- Fried Chicken & Waffles: $15
- Classic or spicy pickle-brined organic free-range chicken between two buttermilk waffles with maple black pepper mayo
- Add New School cheese sauce: $1
- Add bacon: $2
- Add organic free-range fried egg: $3
- Sub Martin’s Potato Roll
- Grilled Cheese: $9
- New School American cheese on grilled Tartine buttermilk bread
- Add blistered tomatoes: $1
- Add Avocado: $1.50
- Add Epic Bacon: $3
ALL-DAY BREAKFAST
- Egg Sandwich: $12
- Two organic free-range scrambled eggs on a Martin’s Potato Roll with Epic Bacon, New School American cheese, baby arugula and Electric Sauce
- Add avocado: $1.50
- Substitute waffle Avocado Toast: $11
- Sliced avocado, lime, tomatoes, pepitas, radish and arugula on toasted Tartine buttermilk bread
- Greek Yogurt Parfait: $9
- Strauss Creamery organic Greek yogurt, roasted strawberries, organic gluten-free granola and local honey
- Breakfast Tacos: $9
- Organic free-range scrambled eggs, beef chorizo, crispy potatoes and New School American cheese sauce folded inside two Tehachapi Grain Project organic flour tortillas. Served with a side of avocado crema
- Sub bacon: $1
- Add avocado: $1.50 Biscuits & Red Gravy: $15
- Buttermilk biscuit with beef chorizo gravy and an organic free-range fried egg
- House-Baked Cinnamon Roll: $7
- Warm, frosted cinnamon roll with flaky salt
SIDES
- Tallow-fried French fries: $4
- Make it a cheese fries: $1 extra
- Make it Wagyu chili cheese fries: $3 extra
- Hash Brown Bites: $8
- Crispy, tallow-fried shredded potatoes served with choice of dip
- Wagyu Beef Chili Cup: $8
- RC Provisons Wagyu beef chili with diced white onion and New School American cheese sauce
- Buttermilk Waffle: $5 • Dusted with powdered sugar, served with real maple syrup
- Market Salad: $10
- Market kale and arugula, blistered cherry tomatoes, radishes, celery, shredded carrots, avocado, salted pepitas and toasted breadcrumbs.
- Served with Dilly Ranch
- Add roasted turkey: $3
- Add fried chicken: $3.50
- Add veggie patty: $4.50
- Add tuna salad: $5
- Epic Bacon:
- $12 Four strips of maple-glazed black pepper bacon served with choice of dip
KIDS MENU
- Kids Burger: $13
- Prime Brandt Beef with New School American cheese
- Kids’ Grilled Cheese: $13
- New School American cheese on grilled Tartine buttermilk bread. No crust
- Chicken Tenders: $13
- Made with organic free-range chicken
DESSERTS
- Soft Serve: $6
- Chocolate, vanilla or swirl
- Slice of Pie à la Mode: $12
- Warm slice of Winston’s apple or pecan pie (gf) served with Valley Ford Creamery softserve a la mode
- Chocolate Chip Cookie: $5
- Warm chocolate chip cookie with flaky sea salt
DRINKS
- Cane sugar sodas: $4 each: Cola, diet cola, lemon-lime, root beer, orange, black cherry or cream.
- Milkshakes $8
- Vanilla, chocolate or strawberry. Make it a Pie Shake for an extra $4
- (apple or pecan).
- Lemonade: $4
- Organic Draft Kombucha: $8
- Drip Coffee: $4
- Nitro Cold Brew: $4.5
- Espresso (hot, iced, decaf): $4
- Cappuccino (hot, iced, decaf): $5.5
- Latte (hot, iced, decaf): $6
- Iced Nitro Matcha: $6.5
- Charged Sodas:
- Creamsicle: $7
- Orange soda, cream soda, vanilla foam, fresh orange and orange popping boba
- Shirley Temple: $7
- Lemon-lime soda, grenadine, fresh lime and maraschino cherries
- Lime Rickey: $7
- Lemon-lime soda and fresh lime
- Catawba Flip: $7
- Grape soda, vanilla foam, nutmeg and grapes
- Dirty Kombucha: $10
- Citrus kombucha, vanilla foam, fresh orange and lime, maraschino cherries.
Tesla Diner Details
The opening of the Diner was launched by Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s Chief Designer:
🚨 Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen kicks off the Tesla Diner’s opening to the public: pic.twitter.com/c4utYKv1ZD
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 21, 2025
There is also merchandise available at the Diner, including:
- Tesla Bot Action Figure
- Hollywood Retro Diner Tee
- Tesla Sweets | Supercharged Gummies: Dog Mode Chill, Mango Bolt, and CyberBerry
- Tesla Diner Trucker Hat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk’s Neuralink posts massive update with new milestone
This is the first time Neuralink has successfully implanted two patients in a single day.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink has posted a massive update with a new milestone that puts the company’s progress into perspective. Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous strides in Neuralink’s capabilities.
Now, the company has completed a new first, bringing more hope to the future of this revolutionary technology.
Neuralink’s third brain chip patient shares first video edited with BCI
Neuralink revealed in an update on Monday morning that it has officially completed two implants in a single day, with Patients 8 and 9 both receiving devices over the past weekend.
“Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits,” the company said in the short update. It did not disclose which day the surgeries were completed, but it did state explicitly that they both occurred on the same day:
We successfully completed both P8 and P9 this weekend, our first time performing two surgeries in one day. Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits. We are looking forward to supporting them on their Neuralink journey.
— Neuralink (@neuralink) July 21, 2025
Musk said that Neuralink’s capabilities could do “life-changing good for ultimately millions, maybe billions, of people.” Right now, it is being used to help combat life-altering diseases, such as ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, as well as cervical spinal cord injuries.
Eventually, Neuralink could resolve things like anxiety, depression, and blindness, among many other ailments.
Its Link device also received FDA recognition for speech restoration earlier this year, marking a significant bit of progress in the program as it explores ways to cure ailments of various natures.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk gives key update on plans for Tesla Diner outside of LA
More Tesla Supercharger Diners are on the way, Elon Musk says, as long as the initial one is successful.
Elon Musk has given a key update on its plans for the Tesla Supercharger Diner, as the first location in Los Angeles is set to open today, July 21.
The idea for the Supercharger Diner, which resembles a 50s-style eatery with elements of futuristic technology, is seven years in the making. Many wondered whether Tesla would expand its idea for a Supercharger restaurant outside of LA, and now we have an answer directly from Musk.
Elon Musk confirms awesome new features at Tesla Diner Supercharger
The Tesla CEO said that the company will establish these types of experiences “in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.”
If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.
An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging! https://t.co/zmbv6GfqKf
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2025
The Supercharger Diner has plenty of ways to draw in customers, and although the food and merchandise sold at the location will not be a major contributor to Tesla’s balance sheet, where investors want to see it, it could pay off in other ways.
The Diner is not exclusive to Tesla owners, so those who drive gas cars can still stop in for a burger, fries, and a shake while roaming around Los Angeles. The features of the Diner, however, do require a Tesla vehicle.
In-car ordering and movie screens syncing to the center touchscreen are two things that Tesla owners will enjoy that other drivers will not. These might be trivial, but the experience on its own could be a way that some consider buying a Tesla.
It might sound crazy that a singular diner experience would flip someone to buy a car, but it’s not the most outlandish thing we’ve ever come across.
The question is where Tesla will plan to build these Supercharger Diners. Musk has already indicated that Starbase, Texas, will be one location, which fits with one of his other companies, SpaceX.
Austin could be an ideal location, but New York, Miami, Washington D.C., Boston, and plenty of other popular metro areas within the U.S. could see their own diners in the coming years.
Elon Musk
Tesla preps to expand Robotaxi geofence once again, answering Waymo
Just days after Waymo responded to them, Tesla is preparing for a potentially massive expansion of the Robotaxi geofence.
Tesla is preparing to expand its Robotaxi geofence yet again, just days after Waymo responded to its initial broadening of the area.
Tesla launched its first expansion last week, less than a month after introducing Robotaxi rides in Austin.
The company opted for a very interesting shape for its geofence expansion, which was more of an indication that it could launch more rides in virtually any area of the city due to the new geofence it chose.
Waymo then responded to Tesla shortly after with an expansion of its own. After Tesla’s first expansion of its geofence, it had 42 square miles of Robotaxi-accessible travel region. This was larger than Waymo’s 37 square miles.
However, the Waymo expansion last week brought the company to a substantial 90 square miles of Austin:
Waymo responds to Tesla’s Robotaxi expansion in Austin with bold statement
Tesla appears to be ready to respond. Drone operator and Gigafactory Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer spotted Tesla Robotaxi validation vehicles well west of downtown Austin in the area of Marble Falls, Texas.
This would significantly increase Tesla’s square mileage if it could manage to bring its geofence to that size:
🚨 We could see Tesla’s response to Waymo’s expansion in Austin very soon
Based on Tesla’s expansion last time, it’s safe to assume they can go to any area of Austin whenever they choose
It’s not a coincidence they chose, well, you know, the shape they did 🤣 https://t.co/xB92SQ1ntC
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) July 19, 2025
The two companies are not directly responding to one another with these expansions, but it appears that there is a significant amount of competition underway, which ultimately benefits the consumers.
Waymo has been operating in Texas since March from a fully public perspective, while Tesla is still slowly expanding its test size for the Robotaxi fleet on a nearly daily basis. Tesla launched Robotaxi rides to a handful of Early Access Program members on June 22.
Tesla is also expanding to other regions of the United States, particularly in Arizona and California. However, the Texas expansion is a priority currently, as it is the only region where Tesla has received approval to operate passenger rides in a driverless setting in the country.
