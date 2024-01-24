Tesla Supercharger V3 drives Australia’s EV charging network growth

By

Australia’s network of public DC fast chargers for electric vehicles saw a significant boost in Q4 2023. Leading the charge was Tesla, whose Supercharger V3 Network accounted for over half of the country’s electric vehicle charging ramp.

The findings were outlined in Next System’s Australian Electric Vehicle Public Fast Charger Report. The report involved a comprehensive analysis of data from Carloop, which includes the number of EV charging sites in Australia. Other details include the number of charging stalls and their overall installed capacity, among others.

As per Next System’s report, a total of 50,500 kW installed charger capacity was added to Australia in Q4 2023. This is an impressive number considering that in the same period in 2022, only 13,600 kW of installed EV charger capacity was added to the country’s network of public chargers.

Tesla’s Supercharger V3 contributed significantly to the growth of Australia’s electric vehicle charging network, adding 30,500 kW or 60% of all new capacity in the fourth quarter of 2023, as noted in a report from The Driven. This expansion included 126 new Supercharger V3 sites, which are capable of providing up to 250 kW of power per vehicle.

When Tesla launched its V3 Superchargers in 2019, the company noted that the system could cut the amount of time drivers spend at a Supercharger by 50%. With peak rates of up to 250 kW per car, a Model 3 Long Range operating at peak efficiency could recover up to 75 miles of charge in just five minutes.

Interestingly enough, Next System’s report indicated that Tesla only holds a 10% market share based on the raw number of EV charging sites in Australia. Despite this, the electric vehicle maker performs very well in terms of total charging units and overall installed capacity.

Tesla’s average of 5.9 chargers per site in Australia is more than three times the average of other networks, the report noted. The chargers themselves have higher power ratings as well. Overall, it appears that Tesla is more focused on building EV charging locations that could accommodate more vehicles and provide legitimate rapid charging services in a reliable manner.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Supercharger V3 drives Australia’s EV charging network growth