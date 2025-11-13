Tesla Superchargers crowned best EV charging network in the UK for 2025

Tesla has once again claimed the top spot in the UK’s most anticipated EV charging satisfaction survey. As per Zapmap’s 2025 driver satisfaction rankings, the Tesla Supercharger network was voted Best Large EV Charging Network for the second consecutive year.

The annual survey, based on thousands of EV driver responses, measures reliability, ease of use, and payment experience across the UK’s public charging landscape.

Tesla tops the survey’s “Large” category

Zapmap’s 2025 rankings, which were drawn from nearly 4,000 battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivers, reflect how quickly public charging is evolving across the UK. For the survey’s “Large” network class, which includes systems with over 500 devices, Tesla once again stood out for reliability and cost efficiency.

The automaker now offers 1,115 open Supercharger devices at 97 public sites, roughly 54% of its total UK network. That’s a 40% increase in public availability compared to September 2024. A particularly appreciated aspect of the Supercharger network is its cost, which continues to be “significantly lower prices than most rapid/ultra-rapid networks, with drivers also appreciating its reliability,” Zapmap noted. Thanks to everyone who voted, two years in a row! https://t.co/rPPMbQdC2m— Tesla UK (@tesla_uk) November 13, 2025

Tesla Regional Manager’s comments

Ollie Dodd, Senior Regional Manager for Northern Europe Charging at Tesla, shared his appreciation for the Supercharger network’s award.

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to win Zapmap’s Best EV Charging Network for the second year in a row. Being recognized by the drivers themselves shows that our customer-centric and data-driven approach to building sites is well-received. We look forward to showcasing more customer-centric features in 2026 as we expand the network further and look towards new initiatives in roaming and payment methods,” he said.

Conducted during September and October 2025, Zapmap’s eighth annual survey found that reliability and payment flexibility remain top priorities among EV drivers, two things that the Supercharger network particularly excels in. Fortunately for UK EV owners, the Supercharger network is also aggressively growing.