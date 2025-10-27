The Boring Company’s self-driving Teslas impress riders with smooth, hands-free rides

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system is making waves underground. Passengers who recently rode in The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Loop described the experience as “way smoother than a human driving,” with no manual input from a driver at all.

The electric vehicles, which currently shuttle visitors between key destinations on the Strip, could soon extend service all the way to the airport.

Controlled FSD testing

In late August, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill stated that Tesla’s FSD-equipped vehicles have been undergoing testing in the Boring Company tunnels for several months. These tests are conducted under strict supervision and have not involved regular passengers until recently.

Recent comments about the Boring Company’s driverless Teslas were shared on X by @alifarhat6_ali, who was able to try out the service for himself. As per the Tesla enthusiast, FSD drives much smoother than human drivers inside the Boring Company Las Vegas tunnels. The safety monitor also reportedly noted that the service should soon expand to the airport.

“I rode in the new self driving Tesla in the Las Vegas Loop! It was WAY smoother than a human driving in the Loop. Zero human input. It wasn’t busy so he let us ride back as well. Driver said they soon will be giving rides all the way to the airport. We are in the future,” the X user wrote in a post.

Elon Musk hints at fully driverless Teslas

Earlier this month, Elon Musk posted on X that “The Tesla cars operating in The Boring Company tunnels under Las Vegas will be driverless in a month or two.” This suggests that the Boring Company tunnels in Las Vegas may end up being one of the first locations where actual driverless Teslas will be serving regular customers.

In a way, the deployment of fully driverless Teslas could be perfect for the Las Vegas tunnels. The underground environment should be ideal for Tesla’s autonomous software as it offers predictable routes and traffic, minimal external hazards, and stable lighting conditions that benefit sensor performance.