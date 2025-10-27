News
The Boring Company’s self-driving Teslas impress riders with smooth, hands-free rides
The electric vehicles, which currently shuttle visitors between key destinations on the Strip, could soon extend service all the way to the airport.
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system is making waves underground. Passengers who recently rode in The Boring Company’s Las Vegas Loop described the experience as “way smoother than a human driving,” with no manual input from a driver at all.
Controlled FSD testing
In late August, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill stated that Tesla’s FSD-equipped vehicles have been undergoing testing in the Boring Company tunnels for several months. These tests are conducted under strict supervision and have not involved regular passengers until recently.
Recent comments about the Boring Company’s driverless Teslas were shared on X by @alifarhat6_ali, who was able to try out the service for himself. As per the Tesla enthusiast, FSD drives much smoother than human drivers inside the Boring Company Las Vegas tunnels. The safety monitor also reportedly noted that the service should soon expand to the airport.
“I rode in the new self driving Tesla in the Las Vegas Loop! It was WAY smoother than a human driving in the Loop. Zero human input. It wasn’t busy so he let us ride back as well. Driver said they soon will be giving rides all the way to the airport. We are in the future,” the X user wrote in a post.
Elon Musk hints at fully driverless Teslas
Earlier this month, Elon Musk posted on X that “The Tesla cars operating in The Boring Company tunnels under Las Vegas will be driverless in a month or two.” This suggests that the Boring Company tunnels in Las Vegas may end up being one of the first locations where actual driverless Teslas will be serving regular customers.
In a way, the deployment of fully driverless Teslas could be perfect for the Las Vegas tunnels. The underground environment should be ideal for Tesla’s autonomous software as it offers predictable routes and traffic, minimal external hazards, and stable lighting conditions that benefit sensor performance.
News
Tesla comes through on huge promise for Bay Area ride-hailing service
Tesla’s ride-hailing service in the California Bay Area is somewhat similar to what the company is doing with Robotaxi in Austin, Texas.
Tesla has come through on a huge promise for its Bay Area ride-hailing service just two months after aiming to expand to a new territory.
However, regulatory rules and the fact that the company is operating with someone in the driver’s seat —a stark difference from the operation in Austin —have kept the business categorized as a ride-hailing application in California.
But Tesla is still breaking barriers down with its service, which operates entirely using the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) platform, as the “Safety Monitors” are only there to ensure safety and take over in the most necessary circumstances.
In September, Tesla filed to begin operating its ride-hailing service at various airports in the Bay Area, including San Francisco International Airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport, and Oakland International Airport.
Tesla targets Bay Area airports as next step for Robotaxi rollout
It officially came through on that promise last night, as it announced its Bay Area ride-hailing service would now go to San Jose Mineta International Airport:
Our Bay Area ride-hailing service now goes to SJC airport ✈️
— Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) October 27, 2025
The expansion signals a key approval for Tesla to travel to one of the more popular places where people would need or simply want a drop-off. Airports are expensive to park in, so many people utilize ride-hailing services to enable a more economical experience from start to finish.
With this approval for SJC, Tesla will likely gain even more approvals for other airports in the Bay Area in the coming weeks or months.
While Tesla believes at least half of the U.S. population will have access to the company’s Robotaxi program or its ride-hailing service by the end of the year, the first step will be gaining approval in more metropolitan areas.
Tesla is looking to expand to other states, including Nevada, Florida, and Arizona, with its Robotaxi platform in the near future.
Investor's Corner
Tesla warns Elon Musk could step down if shareholders reject pay plan
Denholm’s letter emphasized Tesla is at a “critical inflection point” as it scales AI-driven projects such as Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Optimus.
Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm has urged shareholders to approve CEO Elon Musk’s new 2025 Performance Award ahead of the November 6 Annual Meeting, warning that rejecting it could risk losing his leadership.
In a letter posted on Tesla’s official handle on X, Denholm stated that the company must “foster an environment that motivates Elon to achieve great things,” or risk losing “his time, talent, and vision,” which she described as essential to Tesla’s success.
Retaining Musk amid Tesla’s critical transition
Denholm’s letter emphasized Tesla is at a “critical inflection point” as it scales AI-driven projects such as Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Optimus. She argued that Musk’s leadership remains vital as Tesla pushes toward becoming “the leading provider of autonomous solutions and the most valuable company in the world.” Without a new performance-based plan, Denholm warned, Musk could step away, potentially costing Tesla significant long-term value.
“If we fail to foster an environment that motivates Elon to achieve great things through an equitable pay-for-performance plan, we run the risk that he gives up his executive position, and Tesla may lose his time, talent, and vision, which have been essential to delivering extraordinary shareholder returns,” the Tesla Board Chair stated.
The board’s proposed 2025 Performance Award aligns Musk’s compensation with ambitious targets while extending his commitment for at least 7.5 more years. Denholm stated that the vote is a defining moment for Tesla’s future direction, adding that the plan was designed to keep Musk focused on innovation while maintaining governance discipline. “A vote here is both an endorsement of Elon’s vision and a vote for Tesla’s carefully tailored strategy,” she said.
Musk’s pay history is rooted in performance
Elon Musk’s pay history with Tesla has long been unconventional. For years, he has declined a regular salary, instead directly tying his earnings to Tesla’s ability to meet ambitious production and market-value goals. His 2018 performance award, approved by shareholders at a time when Tesla had a market cap of just about $59 billion, granted him stock options only when Tesla reached aggressive growth milestones, such as growing the company’s market cap to $650 billion.
At the time, the milestones included $50 billion additions to Tesla’s market cap, which were considered by many to be unrealistic. Those goals were ultimately met by the electric vehicle maker, but a Delaware court later rescinded the plan in January 2024, calling it an “unfathomable sum.”
Tesla shareholders reaffirmed support for Musk’s pay in 2024, even as legal disputes continued. The board then issued an interim equity package valued around $29 billion while developing a new long-term plan earlier this year. Since then, Tesla’s Board has proposed Musk’s 2025 CEO Performance Award, which could be worth nearly $1 trillion, but only if Musk were to grow Tesla into the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of $8.5 trillion, among other aggressive and ambitious targets.
Investor's Corner
Cantor Fitzgerald raises Tesla PT To $510, citing Cybercab, Semi, and AI momentum
The firm cited upcoming production milestones for the Cybercab, Semi, and Optimus as key drivers behind its revised valuation.
Cantor Fitzgerald has boosted its Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) price target from $355 to $510 per share, maintaining an “Overweight” rating over its continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth.
Analyst Andres Sheppard cited upcoming production milestones for the Cybercab, Semi, and Optimus as key drivers behind Cantor Fitzgerald’s revised valuation, as well as expanding opportunities in Tesla’s Energy and Full Self-Driving initiatives.
Major growth from multiple Tesla programs
According to Sheppard, Tesla disclosed that volume production for the Cybercab, Semi, and Megapack 3 is on track for fiscal year 2026, with Optimus production lines also targeted to launch next year. The analyst highlighted these updates as “significant,” noting that Tesla’s diverse roadmap continues to reinforce its position as a vertically integrated energy and AI company.
Cantor Fitzgerald now expects Tesla’s capital expenditures at approximately $9.2 billion for FY2025 and around $12 billion for FY 2026, a substantial increase tied to the company’s efforts to further scale its operations. The analyst noted that these investments align with Tesla’s push into robotics, autonomous driving, and energy storage.
Confidence in AI-driven expansion
Tesla shares closed at $433.72 last Friday, giving Cantor Fitzgerald’s $510 price target an implied upside of roughly 17.6%. The revised forecast reflects the firm’s expectation that Tesla’s long-term value extends far beyond vehicle sales, with strong upside from the company’s FSD, Robotaxi/Cybercab, Semi, and Optimus initiatives, as noted in a StreetInsider report.
“Overall, we remain bullish on TSLA over the medium to long term,” Sheppard wrote. “We continue to see meaningful future upside from Energy Storage & Deployment, FSD, Robotaxis/Cybercab, Semis, and Optimus Bots.”
Tesla highlighted these key initiatives in its Q3 2025 Update Letter. “We continue to evolve and augment our product lineup with a focus on cost, scale and future monetization opportunities via services powered by our AI software. Cybercab, Tesla Semi and Megapack 3 are on schedule for volume production starting in 2026,” the company wrote.
