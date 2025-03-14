U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison

It appears that an anti-Tesla activist who is suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at one of the electric vehicle maker’s stores is now looking at a potentially long prison sentence.

This is, at least, as per United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently shared her insights in a FOX News segment.

Tesla Attacks and Trump Warning

Tesla locations and vehicles have been subjected to numerous attacks as of late, from stores being shot up to vehicles being vandalized and set on fire in suspected arson incidents. In one case, a Tesla store in Salem, Oregon, was attacked with Molotov cocktails.

President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to people attacking Teslas, stating that he considers such actions as domestic terrorism. While addressing the issue, Trump warned that anyone caught deliberately harming Tesla will be going through “hell.” 🚨🇺🇸AG BONDI: IF YOU TOUCH A TESLA OR A DEALERSHIP, BETTER WATCH OUT—UP TO 20 YEARS IN JAIL



U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi:



“If you went after someone because of their political affiliation, we will be investigating you.



For instance, look what they're continuing to do to… https://t.co/LvWGvb44lg pic.twitter.com/983t9jAiPc— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 14, 2025

Attorney General’s Update

During a recent FOX News segment, US Attorney General Pam Bondi reiterated that anyone targeting others over political beliefs would be caught and punished accordingly. She highlighted that investigations are underway to find out who is behind the violent actions, and she also confirmed that a Tesla attacker, who threw Molotov cocktails at a store, is now facing up to 20 years in prison.

Advertisement

“If you targeted someone, if you went after someone because of their political affiliation, we will be investigating you. We will be looking at you, because that’s the weaponization, and it has to stop. For instance, look what they’re continuing to do to Elon Musk. They are targeting Tesla dealerships, the stations where you charge a Tesla. They’re vandalizing cars. I have already directed an investigation be opened to see how this is being funded. Who is behind this?

“We have people we’re locking up on that. We have someone in jail right now from one of the dealerships. They threw a Molotov cocktail through a dealership. They’re looking at up to 20 years in prison. So, if you’re going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, or do anything, you better watch out, because we’re coming after you. And if you’re funding this, we’re coming after you. We’re going to find out who you are,” Bondi stated.