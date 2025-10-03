Affordable Tesla Model Y spotted without camouflage near Giga Texas

Coding within Tesla’s website appears to have potentially revealed some details of the affordable model it plans to launch, including its possible price.

Although these details are unconfirmed by the company, recent sightings of the vehicle have sparked significant speculation as to what it will offer.

Tesla said a few months back that it had already successfully built the first few test units of the affordable model. CEO Elon Musk revealed later that it would essentially be a stripped-down version of the Model Y with a handful of changes.

We had our first look at what those changes appear to be, as what is likely the new affordable model was spotted on roads near Gigafactory Texas yesterday. It is a Model Y body with some Model 3 features.

It lacks the light bar that the new Model Y has and instead equips headlights similar to those of the Model 3 “Highland.”

Other design changes appear to include no glass roof and new wheels. Some rumors have also indicated that Tesla plans to use a cheaper, textile interior, devoid of the flashy features that its other cars are equipped with, including no rear screen, no HEPA system, and manually adjustable second-row air vents.

However, coding within the Tesla website seemed to reveal some pretty significant details about the new affordable model, including its name, which differs from the E41 codename it was given, its price, and a complete list of features.

This was found by Tesla Newswire on X. Here’s what the coding showed for the car. Note that this was found in coding, and is not necessarily confirmation from Tesla regarding what it plans to offer:

Name – Model Y Standard

Price $39,990

Redesigned front fascia

Single-part headlights

Front bumper camera

No glass roof, noted as a “closed glass roof”

18″ Aperture wheels

Manually adjustable steering wheel

Textile décor

15.4″ front touchscreen

No second-row touchscreen

Manually adjustable air vents in the second row

No HEPA system

75 cu. fu. cargo space

Here’s what the coding looked like:

Extract 2: “interior_features”:{“basic”:[{“type”:”title”,”content”:”Interior”},{“type”:”basic[0]”,”content”:”Closed glass roof”},{“type”:”basic[2]”,”content”:”Second-row manual-adjust air vents”},{“type”:”basic[3]”,”content”:”Manual-adjust steering… — The Tesla Newswire (@TeslaNewswire) October 1, 2025

Many believe these could be the specs and details of the new affordable model, but others think Tesla might be baiting the community. Tesla knows its fans well, and many of them are sharp enough to examine some of the core portions of its website, looking for clues.

The company is well aware that these breadcrumbs will be discovered, and could be putting anything to drive up interest and chatter about what it could release. It certainly seems as if the price tag is a tad high, which tends to push some skepticism about the coding.

However, we’ll take anything we can get at this point. It is important to note that this coding is not a confirmation of details from Tesla.