Tesla exec gives big update on Roadster, confirming recent rumor

A Tesla executive gave a big update on the long-awaited Roadster project, confirming some recent rumors about an X post from CEO Elon Musk.

Musk said recently that he attended a meeting at Tesla’s Design Studio in Hawthorne, California, next to SpaceX headquarters. He added that there would be a “most epic demo” performed by the end of 2025, but did not give any details pertaining to what project it was related to.

Last night, the X Takeover occurred in California, and Senior Vice President of Powertrain for Tesla, Lars Moravy, confirmed some big details about Musk’s post.

Much of the Tesla community believed it was about the Roadster, and that was the first thing Moravy confirmed. He also said that Tesla is “gearing up for a super cool demo,” and that they showed Musk some of the tech the company has been working on that will be implemented into the Roadster.

Moravy said:

“Roadster is definitely in development. We did talk about it last Sunday night. We are gearing up for a super cool demo. It’s going to be mind-blowing; We showed Elon some cool demos last week of the tech we’ve been working on, and he got a little excited.”

The Roadster has been in development for a very long time, and it has been delayed on many occasions. Tesla has stated that it will continue to add technology for a while, as COVID-19 has delayed some projects, and the company’s focus is on initiatives that will benefit humanity.

Nevertheless, many people have been waiting for the vehicle for a very long time. Some won it through the company’s referral program, while others have put down a $50,000 deposit. Tesla has been hinting that it is adding some interesting tech to the Roadster, including the SpaceX package that will help it hover and reach 0-60 MPH in just 1.1 seconds.

It sounds as if this could be one of the few things that Tesla could show off at the demo Musk hyped up last week.